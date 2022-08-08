Geek Fam Indonesia snaps up former Onic PH skipper Baloyskie

ONE OF the most renowned shotcallers and captains in the Philippine MLBB scene, Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy, has followed the footsteps of his former Onic PH teammates as he makes his way to MPL Indonesia.

The Indonesian MLBB esports page revealed the signing on social media.

"Will Baloyskie and the rest of the Geek Fam surprise you on the MPL stage?" wrote the league, highlighting his stats from his time in the MPL-PH: a 58 percent win ratio, 1,547 assists, and a 2.5 KDA average.

How Baloyskie will help Geek Fam?

In Season 9, The Geeks finished last in the overall standings, with a 0-14 record. .

Baloyskie's veteran presence and his experience in the Philippine MLBB scene could be the desperate answer that they need to shake them out of their doldrums. He is considered to be one of the most notable shotcallers in SEA, with a runner-up finish in the M3 World Championship a career high.

He also offers a unique set of support heroes in his arsenal. His Natalia pick has been one of his signature staples and has been a massive thorn against the opposition.

He could also switch things up with midlaners, who can transition to core heroes at the latter stages of the game, like Natan and Popol & Kupa. Beyond the midlane role, Baloyskie can also play the roamer position.





