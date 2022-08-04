Ex-Onic EXP laner Dlar joins Indonesia's EVOS Legends

RUMORS HAVE been swirling around that Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera would end up in Malaysia or Indonesia. But a video from EVOS TV revealed the official answer to his new team.

Just like his former teammates, Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio, Dlar has opted to take his talents to Indonesia, and will join EVOS Legends.

Dlar will be mentored by Bjorn "Zeys" Ong, one of the pillars of the organization, who gavw EVOS the first M-series world title.

Can Dlar revitalize EVOS' glory days?

Throughout his career, Dlar has always been one of the best EXP laners in the Philippines, and he proved his prowess at the M3 World Championship, especially with his signature Uranus pick.

With his ability to hold his lane, Dlar was the perfect piece for Coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda's split pushing game in Season 8 as he created space for his teammates to secure the other objectives.

While his arrival could be a major sparkplug, Dlar will have to prove his worth, knowing that he'll be replacing Maxhill "Antimage" Leonardo, one of the legends in the MLBB Indonesia scene.

However, Antimage wasn't the only key departure from the team. The Indonesian Tigers likewise lost three legendary icons in Muhammad "Wann" Ridwan, Ihsan Besari "Luminaire" Kusudana, and Gustian "REKT." These three players were part of the original world championship roster.

Dlar will also fight for his spot against Sebastian "Pendragon" Arthur, who is currently on a redemption arc after transitioning to the pros from the development league.

