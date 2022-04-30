RSG reveals catalysts for Season 9 surge

FEW expected RSG PH to be the top seed coming into the regular season, especially after a few hiccups in their Sibol campaign. And when it comes to the individual performances, Dylan “Light” Catipon defintely wasn't the first name that would come to mind when thinking about potential MVPs for Season 9.

Yet he has silenced all doubters with his clutch plays, drawing praise from Coach Brian “Panda” Lim in a post-match press conference after RSG swept Onic PH, 3-0, in yesterday's playoff duel.

“As a professional tank player dati, Light is one of the very few players sa PH and kahit sa ibang bansa like Indo(nesia), Malaysia, and Singapore, he’s one of the few players who has a very good timing to know when you play aggressive, when you play defensive," said the SEA Games-winning coach.

But he wouldn’t be able to cement his MVP-caliber status without establishing a strong synergy with Arvie “Aqua” Antonio, who was also a contender for regular season MVP.

“Together with Aqua’s synchronization and chemistry together in the midlane... Aqua can self-sustain alone, then Light is going somewhere, so they know what to do," Panda said.

"Sometimes they don’t even talk, but they only know which movements to go anywhere. And in the teamfights, he will [say], ‘This is my role. I need to protect, I’m not going to initiate!’"

Panda, who played Mobile Legends professionally back in Season 2, also gave Light this compliment: “I think he is a better player than me.”

With such a lofty praise directed at him, Light vowed to his coach that he will deliver his best.

“Thankful na kinuha niya ako and pri-nomise ko sa sarili ko na pagagalingan ko para maging sulit yung pagkuha niya sa akin,” said the regular season MVP.

Beyond a ray of Light, here's how RSG PH dominated

Besides the arrival of Light, RSG wouldn’t be able to overachieve without the sum of all its pieces. Key to this is Elyson “Ghost Wrecker” Caranza. To casual observers, Boss Wreck is just sitting idly on the bench, making content and giving away P100,000 during the S9 playoffs.

But his impact goes way beyond marketing.

He may not get the nod to play professional games, but he serves as a solid locker room presence. Star player Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto acknowledged the massive impact he brings.

“Para sa akin yung natutunan ng team mula kay Wrecker is yung confidence. Buff siya siguro. Kapag nakikita namin siya or kapag nakakasama namin siya, palagi kami nagiging confident sa mga nagiging match namin,” said Caranto.

He added: “Feel namin sobrang lakas namin kase nandiyan si Wrecker sa likod namin. Lagi niya kaming sinusuporta.”

Then there’s the deeper connection between the player and coach this time around.

“This team is like, if I fail, I feel like this team will carry me. Even if I messed up in the draft, which they always say I do, or even though I make mistakes, this team is ready to play their own game, their A-game, and I’m very grateful for that. So it’s not me leading this team, it’s also my players leading me also,” he reflected.

They’ll definitely need each other’s backs in their upcoming upper bracket finals match against TNC.

