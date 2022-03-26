Top 2... or else? Kousei reveals RSG's motivation for Season 9

RSG PH’s campaign in Season 9 proved that this team has definitely leapfrogged from their performances back in Season 8.

If, last season, the team depended their gameplan on Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto, this season the team could unveil some unexpected heroics, like the emergence of Dexter “Exort” Martinez.

But he wasn’t the only reserve player that proved a point this season. Both Clarense Jay “Kousei” Camilo and Kenneth Jiane “Kenji” Villa showed that they could also stand their ground.

Kousei, who was last seen playing for TNC back in Season 8, was suddenly inserted in the starting lineup when Eman “Emann” Sangco got injured in the shower.

“Na-injure yung right wrist ni Emann, sa banyo nadulas,” said Kousei in a post-match interview. “Ok naman (siya), hindi naman malala, hindi siya makakalaro ng maayos.”

It’s still unsure when Emann will make a return, but one thing is for sure: Based on Kousei’s performance the Raiders could still keep the ship afloat.

RSG’s motivation for this season

RSG's recent victory over Bren Esports has placed them at the second seed, tied with TNC. Their resurgence was a testament to the improvements that the team endured. If before they were the team that struggled to finish games, this season revealed a more disciplined team driven to succeed.

Perhaps a key factor to their ascension this season is the team’s overall motivation, as revealed by Kousei.

“May deal kase kami ng RSG. Gusto namin na magkaka-teammates na magkakasama-sama next season," he said. "Ang kailangan namin abutin is top 2 para mangyari yun.”

And if ever they don’t reach their main objective, both Kenji and Kousei confirmed the possibilities of a roster shuffle within their ranks.

That's motivation enough for the upstart team. And while the squad is enjoying their recent success, the season has yet to reach its climax.

“Masaya naman pero hindi pa ito yung pinakamalakas,” reflected Kousei.

