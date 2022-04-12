Light completes redemption arc, secures regular season MVP honors

BEFORE THE season began, many pundits were eyeing either the super team of ECHO PH, the M3 runner-ups Onic PH, or the defending M3 world champions Blacklist International to be the powerhouse of Season 9.

However, those predictions were all proven wrong, as RSG Philippines became the most dominant team of the regular season. If in the last season the Raiders entered the playoffs in last place, the opposite occurred in Season 9 as they managed to turn the tide with an unexpected top one finish.

One of the key reasons for their resurgence? The arrival of Dylan “Light” Catipon.

Because of his role in transforming RSG’s fortunes, the MPL shoutcasters voted him as the regular season MVP, garnering 53 overall points. The other candidates were TNC's Ben Seloe "Benthings" Maglaque with 38 points and Light's teammate Arvie "Aqua" Antonio who garnered 10 points.

Light boasted 223 total assists (3rd overall), an average of 6.97 assists per game (5th in the league), and an average KDA of 3.92.

Why Light deserved the award

Back in Season 8, RSG was a team that struggled to finish games as the team was known to make massive blunders at the latter stages of the game.

So, when they decided to acquire Light, who once played for TNC, there were still many doubts surrounding the team. Light was criticized for his inability to recover after a rough start, and some feared that he would not be the best answer for RSG’s late game woes.

RSG's Sibol campaign at the start of the year seemed to vindicate those suspicions as Nexplay EVOS managed to swarm Light’s early game.

But as Season 9 began, Light proved all the doubters wrong as he became one of the most clutch performers in the regular season.

His performances against Blacklist International and Omega Esports were a perfect example of his late-game prowess. From zoning out Kent Xavier “Kevier” Lopez from stealing the Lord to bursting down Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic, he managed to be a crucial contributor to RSG’s wins.

He even formed a perfect synergy with his teammates, as he and Arvie “Aqua” Antonio became the dynamic support duo that stunned their foes.

Light's addition to the lineup deepens RSG's roster of stars, with Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto now taking turns with Light in surprising their foes. A smooth setup from Light oftentimes leads to an explosive finish from the RSG jungler, and Demonkite returns the favor if Light plays his Khufra.

Will Light continue his stunning performance all the way to the playoffs?

