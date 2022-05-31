RSG PH, Omega have common plea for MSC: Please don’t report our IG accounts

FOR THE send-off press conference for both teams as they prepare to head off to the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup, Philippine representatives Omega Esports and RSG PH tuned in separately to address the media via Zoom. But to a reporter’s question on their message for Indonesian fans, the two teams had very similar answers.

Omega’s Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic said, “My message to MLBB Indonesia, please don’t report our page and IG [...] if we manage to win against RRQ.”

Meanwhile, in response to the same question, RSG PH’s Dylan “Light” Catipon said: “Good luck to them, have fun, and don’t block our IGs. That’s all, thank you.”

Despite the giggles their answers elicited from their teammates, IG account takedowns have distressingly been experienced by previous PH teams participating in international competitions.

In last November’s MPL Invitational, Blacklist International found that their official Instagram account had gone offline. At the time, the team urged its fans to “not fight fire with fire.” Meanwhile, RRQ Hoshi’s own Twitter account slammed “provocateurs” within the fandom, and vowed to “uphold the principle of sportsmanship.”

Then, in the M3 world championship the following month, it was Onic PH’s turn to experience an IG takedown.

The team released a statement at the time, saying, “We're encouraging everyone to refrain from mass reporting an organization/person so we could maintain a healthy environment for the esports community."

Omega, RSG PH thank supporters before MSC

Both teams also expressed their gratitude to fans abroad.

“To all the Indo fans that support us, thank you. Even though Indonesia and PH have a constant rivalry, you support Team Omega, thank you, and hope to see you soon,” said E2Max.

Meanwhile, Light said, “For the Indonesian fans, thank you for supporting us, thank you for believing. We’re going to do our best.”

