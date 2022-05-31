Z4pnu jokingly gives Omega Esports' chances versus RRQ Hoshi: 'Siguro 7.5%'

EVER SINCE Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio’s 10 percent claim for Sibol, MLBB fans and players have now started joking around with percentage numbers.

Even Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso decided to make his own prediction regarding Omega Esports’ chances against Indonesian MPL champs RRQ Hoshi in the upcoming group stage in the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup 2022.

Speaking at a send-off press conference, he initially told Spin.ph that his team has an 80 percent chance to win against the Indonesian powerhouse.

However, he decided to tone it down a bit. “Siguro 7.5 percent!” he joked.

Previous comments from Z4pnu have already triggered Indonesian fans, who ridiculed him after his claims that Filipino amateur teams could beat Indonesian teams.

“Huwag muna silang magalit sa akin tungkol sa sinabi ko na mas malakas yung Pilipinas," he told the media during the presscon. "Kumbaga hindi ko talaga tini-trigger yung mga Indo fans. Yun nga lang, pumutok yung issue… pero yun nga totoo na Pilipinas lang yung malakas.”

He also hinted that Coach Jomie “Pakbet” Abalos might insert him in one of the matches.

“Pero yun nga, abangan nila na baka ipasok ako ni Pakbet. Basta hindi ko alam kung saan pero ire-ready na namin tapos nagbabatak ako tapos naglalaro ngayon. Yun lang yung masasabi ko sa kanila.”

Given the fire that Z4pnu is currently receiving from Indonesian fans, Coach Pakbet even made fun of the situation by revealing when and what position he’ll play, saying: “RRQ goldlane!”

Omega Esports reveal their thoughts on RRQ Hoshi

On a more serious note, the MPL-PH runner ups and defending MSC champs revealed their thoughts on their opponent in the group stages.



Team captain, Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic acknowledged the Indonesian powerhouse as a clash-type squad.

“Yung playstyle nila more on clash type sila and kami confident rin kami sa clash, kaya maganda siguro yung magiging laban namin. Hindi sila katulad ng ibang team like RSG na objective type,” he said.

Coach Anthony “Ynot” Senedrin added, “RRQ tends to capitalize on the early clashes na kaya nilang manalo para mag-snowball yung mga core heroes nila.”

They also praised RRQ Hoshi's superstar jungler, Albert “Alberttt” Neilsen Iskandar.

“Si Alberttt lang nagbubuhat!” said EXP laner, Renz Errol “Renzio” Cadua. “Lalo na kapag comfort hero, yung mga Ling or yung mga assassin, lalo na kapag naka-snowball. Nakaka-intimidate talaga.”

But for E2MAX, his hero pool isn’t something to be feared.

“Kaso hindi meta yung mga assassin eh, puro tank. Kaya hindi ka matatakot sa jungle niya,” said Omega’s team captain bluntly.

