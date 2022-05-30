Even without Coach Panda, RSG PH remains confident of MSC chances

WHEN RSG PH didn't include Coach Brian “Panda” Lim's name in the roster they'll be bringing to Kuala Lumpur for the upcoming 2022 Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup event, it caused a massive stir within the community.

It was a surprising decision, as Coach Panda was integral in the team’s surprise championship run during the 9th season of the MPL Philippines.

As to why he was left out? Coach Panda hinted on a Facebook comment: “Brewing something for 10…”





This was further confirmed by assistant coach Karl “Giee” Barrientos, who will be stepping into Panda's shoes of coaching the recently crowned MPL-PH Champions in the MSC.

“Una sa lahat we have a secret plan for this coming Season 10, so we’re ultimately preparing for the M Series. I can’t share much…” he told the media in a send-off press conference for PH reps RSG PH and Omega Esports.

When asked if Coach Panda would be involved in MSC, he said that the RSG PH mentor will still be helping the team, albeit in an online setting.

RSG are confident about their MSC chances, even without Coach Panda

While it could be a morale dipping experience to see their head coach behind the scenes for the MSC, both Coach Giee and his players have revealed that they remained confident despite his limited involvement.

Coach Giee expressed how delighted he is with this opportunity.

“Sa totoo lang, confident ako sa kanila eh. I’ve been with them since Season 8 pa and we grew together and then I’m close talaga with Coach Panda since Season 8 until now,” he recounted.

He was also very confident about his players. “Talagang 100% talaga! Kayang-kaya, sa tingin ko!”

Even Season 9 regular season MVP Dylan “Light” Catipon is comfortable with Giee's hands on the tiller.

“Goods naman si Coach Giee. Maganda rin sa akin yung training ko para sa Season 10 na ma-experience yung ganito kaya ayun goods siya na maging head coach para sa akin.

Dexter “Exort” Martinez explained that there is no difference between the two coaches.

“Para sa akin, wala po silang difference kase nagtutulungan silang dalawa. Parang pag nagfa-fall yung isa, aangat naman yung isa. So parang halos same level naman sila. Kaya confident kami this MSC sa magiging performance namin,” said the RSG-PH reserve player.

