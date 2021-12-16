Onic PH confirms IG account takedown, denounces alleged mass reporting

IT'S ONIC'S turn to deal with social media woes after the esports organization's official Instagram account was taken down after what it called "mass reports incurred by our account."

A similar situation happened to Blacklist International's own IG during the MPL: Invitational. At the time, statements released by both Blacklist and their opponents RRQ denounced actions of so-called "provocateurs" on social media, and called on fans not to fight fire with fire.

Onic PH denounces 'digital attacks'

In a statement released on social media today, December 16, Onic said, "We [...] do not condone this kind of digital attacks aimed at our social media channels. We urge the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang community to support us in this plight."

It warned fans that pages already proliferating on Instagram claiming to be Onic PH are all fake.

Onic said that it had already reached out to Instagram to take action.

In the meantime, "We're encouraging everyone to refrain from mass reporting an organization/person so as we could maintain a healthy environment for the esports community," said the Philippine team of the regional esports organization.

It added: "Pa-follow narin kami sa IG pag bumalik na ty lods."

Onic Indonesia also released its own statement of support on social media.

"Please pray that ONIC PHILIPPINES' Instagram can come back quickly," said the parent organization in a message in Bahasa. (Translation via Google.)

Yesterday, Onic PH defeated fan favorites RRQ in a 3-0 sweep as it continues its upper bracket run in M3.

