Perkz, 1rrad reinforce RSG PH in their quest for an MPL dynasty

RSG Philippines are setting their sights on an MLBB dynasty with their Season 10 roster.

To no one's surprise, the main core that gave birth to their Season 9 and MSC trophy — Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto, Eman "EMANN" Sangco, Nathanael "Nathzz" Estrologo, Dylan "Light" Catipon, and Arvie "Aqua" Antonio — will remain.

Reserve players Clarense Jay "Kousei" Camilo and Dexter "Exort" Martinez, who played as crucial subs for EMANN and Aqua, respectively, are also still a part of the team for Season 10.

Kenneth Jiane "Kenji" Villa and Elyson "Wrecker" Caranza, who provide leadership roles for the team, will also stay.

While the team did lose key veterans like Earvin John "Heath" Esperanza and Joshwell Christian "Iy4knu" Manaog, they were able to acquire two promising rookies in their arsenal: John "Perkz" Sumawan and John "1rrad" Tuazon.

Coach Panda returns to active duty for RSG PH

Sumawan came from Euphoria, while Tuazon was a player for Z4 Esports.

RSG PH also detailed the roles of these two newcomers. Perkz will serve as the tank/roamer while 1rrad will be the core jungler.

As for the team's coaching staff? After taking a hiatus in the MSC, Coach Brian "Panda" Lim will return in Season 10, and he will be assisted by Karl "Giee" Barrientos, who led the charge for the Raiders during their MSC campaign.

With two trophies at their disposal in 2022, it would be interesting to see if the youthful energy that they once displayed in the previous tournaments will yield a trifecta in Season 10. RSG skipped the IESF PH qualifiers hosted by the national team, perhaps wanting to head into Season 10 fully rested.

