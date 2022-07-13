Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jul 13
    Esports

    Perkz, 1rrad reinforce RSG PH in their quest for an MPL dynasty

    by Carlos Pineda
    Just now
    undefined

    RSG Philippines are setting their sights on an MLBB dynasty with their Season 10 roster.

    To no one's surprise, the main core that gave birth to their Season 9 and MSC trophy — Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto, Eman "EMANN" Sangco, Nathanael "Nathzz" Estrologo, Dylan "Light" Catipon, and Arvie "Aqua" Antonio — will remain.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Reserve players Clarense Jay "Kousei" Camilo and Dexter "Exort" Martinez, who played as crucial subs for EMANN and Aqua, respectively, are also still a part of the team for Season 10.

    Kenneth Jiane "Kenji" Villa and Elyson "Wrecker" Caranza, who provide leadership roles for the team, will also stay.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    While the team did lose key veterans like Earvin John "Heath" Esperanza and Joshwell Christian "Iy4knu" Manaog, they were able to acquire two promising rookies in their arsenal: John "Perkz" Sumawan and John "1rrad" Tuazon.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Coach Panda returns to active duty for RSG PH

      Sumawan came from Euphoria, while Tuazon was a player for Z4 Esports.

      RSG PH also detailed the roles of these two newcomers. Perkz will serve as the tank/roamer while 1rrad will be the core jungler.

      Continue reading below ↓

      As for the team's coaching staff? After taking a hiatus in the MSC, Coach Brian "Panda" Lim will return in Season 10, and he will be assisted by Karl "Giee" Barrientos, who led the charge for the Raiders during their MSC campaign.

      With two trophies at their disposal in 2022, it would be interesting to see if the youthful energy that they once displayed in the previous tournaments will yield a trifecta in Season 10. RSG skipped the IESF PH qualifiers hosted by the national team, perhaps wanting to head into Season 10 fully rested.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again