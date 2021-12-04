Team Pacquiao role will not interfere with RSG, Tier One duties, says Wrecker

AMONG the content creators who will form the core of Team Pacquiao GG — the retired boxer and current presidential aspirant’s new esports venture — is Elyson “Ghost Wrecker” Caranza.

According to the TPGG press release, he, along with Kimberlee Si “Super Kimbie” Arcillas, “will tackle Mobile Legends”, and lead the org’s “charity activations.”

But we were curious. As a current pro player of RSG PH, would his new duties in TPGG interfere with his current responsibilities?

“Walang effect,” the content creator said to Spin.ph when we asked him about it. “Magkaiba naman sila e.”

He clarified that RSG PH remains his pro team, and that he is still with Tier One, the gaming and esports entertainment company co-founded by Tryke Gutierrez and Alodia Gosiengfiao.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ghost Wrecker, other content creators form founding members of Team Pacquiao GG

It’s important to note that the content creators revealed by Team Pacquiao GG are not a professional esports team. Competitive teams will come later on in the pipeline, according to a timeline released by the organization.

Continue reading below ↓

For now, these five creators — including Sh1nboo, GLOCO, and Een Mercado — will headline Team Pacquiao’s content initiatives.

It’s a role that Wrecker is eager to tackle.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Pambansang Kamao natin ‘to e,” said Wrecker of Pacquiao, who is the CEO of the new venture. ”Privilege na makasama siya sa isang bubong. At syempre, naisip ko rin, baka mas lumaki ang esports sa Pinas. Kasi, diba, sinasabi nila na esports is di raw sport. Ngayon, mapapatunayan natin na sport rin siya, kasi isa sa mga pambato ng sports sa Pilipinas ay nasa esports na rin.”

Pacquiao affirmed that this is indeed his intention with his new project.

"Kaya andito tayo ngayon dahil ine-encourage natin ang lahat na gawing seryoso itong paglalaro, at pwedeng mag-excel sa larangan ng esports," said the senator.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.