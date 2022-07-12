Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Esports

    Heath, Iy4knu now free agents as RSG PH releases them from team

    by Lio Mangubat
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: RSG Philippines/Facebook

    IN A move that the team described as painful, RSG Philippines released MPL-PH vets EJ “Heath” Esperanza and Joshwell Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog.

    “Heath & Iy4knu will not be part of our active roster for Season 10,” said the team in its social media announcement. “They will be put on the transfer list.”

    “Both of them played a pivotal role in the success of RSG Philippines,” the team went on, citing the “fundamentals of the game” that they imparted to the team’s other players.

    The team listed both players, who were reserves all throughout RSG PH's championship run in Season 9, as "open for transfer" in its announcement.

      Heath, Iy4knu already inactive players upon release

      Heath, a SEA Games gold medalist from the pioneering Sibol squad of 2019, was part of the Omega Esports roster that was released when the team adopted the Execration team wholesale.

      Iy4knu, meanwhile, was a key member of the original Onic PH squad that debuted in Season 4. He was signed up by RSG PH in Season 8, but announced earlier this year that he was taking a break from active competition.

