New 'Tzy' tandem: ECHO PH reveals how they acquired KarlTzy, 3MarTzy

BOTH Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno and Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico experienced a dismal Season 8 as both of their respective teams were placed at the bottom of the standings.

Fans volleyed numerous criticisms centered at the two.

Some wrote that KarlTzy had lost his hunger after winning the M2 World Championship. Rumors also dogged the young superstar that he had attitude problems.

As for 3Mar? He knew how to talk, given his banters against Nexplay EVOS, but their last place finish last season speaks otherwise.

And now these two have a chance to redeem themselves under the ECHO PH banner.

ECHO PH struggles to acquire KarlTzy

Given the numerous accolades he garnered with Bren Esports, acquiring KarlTzy was no laughing matter. His value has skyrocketed ever since he joined the historic franchise.

The Orcas country manager, Mitch Liwanag, even said that she was thinking of snapping up other players, including Onic’s Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol.

“At first, si Kairi, kaso mahirap kunin yung batang iyon and then binigyan namin ng listahan si boss. Tapos nakita ko KarlTzy tsaka Yawi,” she said. “Yun yung nilagay ng mga coaches at sabi ko, ‘Paano ko kukunin yung mga ito?”

But she thought that the task of acquiring the M2 hero was beyond her control.

“Parang impossible, knowing KarlTzy he is the franchise player of Bren.”

Amid the herculean efforts in acquiring him, ECHO PH didn’t hesitate as Liwanag realized that her boss, Aura Esports CEO Christopher Djaja, has always adored KarlTzy especially during his M2 days.

“Tapos sabi ko, ‘Ito meron pa si KarlTzy.’ Si boss, matagal na siyang fan ni Karl and sabi niya na 100% go siya kay Karl kase nanood siya ng M2.”

She added: Nag-reach out ako sa Bren, sabi ko, ‘Boss Jeff [Victoriano, Bren Operations Manager], open ba si Karl?’ Sabi nila na open naman siya."

And so he came, and though critics would still question his drive, Liwanag revealed that a different KarlTzy is emerging.

“Yung mga nagsasabing walang gutom si Karl kase nag-champion na siya actually he mentioned that to me na gustong-gusto niyang makabawi para sa sarili niya.”

The TP-king arrives

While acquiring KarlTzy took massive efforts, getting 3MarTzy was the opposite. The deeper bond between the new “Tzy” tandem was an important factor.

“Si 3Mar, nagparamdam yan noong naglalaro na siya with sina Karl and si Karl sobrang close niya kay 3Mar,” Liwanag recalled. “I didn’t expect na magiging close sila sa isa’t isa and then actually hiniling yan ni KarlTzy personally, na gusto niyang makasama sa 3Mar.”

And to further ease the burden, the TP-king didn’t have the extra baggage of buyout fees.

“Sabi ko, ok and buti na lang wala siyang buyout.”

But that wasn’t always the case, as the ascension of Work Auster Force back in Season 7 had already made Serafico a rising prospect.

“Pero si Coach Arc(adia), matagal niyang gustong kunin si 3Mar so I asked Work Auster Force, how much yung buyout ni 3Mar," revealed Liwanag. "He was so expensive.”

Liwanag added: “Sabi ko, ‘Arc, I guess it’s not worth it kase I can’t really buyout 3Mar kase masyado siyang mahal.’ Maybe next season let’s see what we can do and we got lucky because TNC released him.”

And with both KarlTzy and 3MarTzy joining forces, a new “Tzy” tandem is emerging. Liwanag was surprised that these two got along each other.

"Actually nagulat ako kase last season tina-trashtalk trashtalk niya yung bata (3Mar). And now noong nakita kong sila na yung magkasama, sila yung dikit nang dikit."

