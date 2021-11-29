MPL's GOAT, Doc Ribo, thinking about retirement?

IS THE MPL-PH's GOAT pondering retirement or will he proceed to Season 9?

This is the latest dilemma that Carlito "Ribo" Ribo Jr. posted about on his official Facebook page.

After a disastrous Season 8 campaign which saw the defending World Champions, Bren Esports out of the playoffs, questions were raised if the so-called Doctor of the MPL still has it, especially when comparing his performances with other gold laners like Kiel "OHEB" Soriano and Duane "Kelra" Pillas.

And given Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro's decision to restructure the squad for the upcoming Season, it's possible that Ribo's time as a professional player may finally reach a glorious end.

If Ribo stays, what's next?

This is a tricky question to ask, and it will depend on the outcome of Duckey's player recruitment.

However with the lack of explosiveness he displayed in Season 8, in stark contrast to the previous seasons he played, Duckey might utilize him more as a support player or a reserve player in Season 9.

Ribo has always been a flexible player as the previous seasons saw him shuffle between core and support roles, cementing his GOAT status beside his overflowing list of accolades and trophies.

But besides his in-game credentials, Ribo has always been known for his disciplinarian approach as seen in the documentary profile series, Legacies, where he encouraged the rookies to conduct household chores.

If Ribo retires, then what?

This is definitely sad news for diehard MLBB fans who have been involved in the scene since Season 1, but they need not fret of his life outside of the MPL.

In Legacies, Ribo revealed that he is ready to accept a peaceful retirement as he no longer needs to worry about the stress of being a competitive player.

He even mentioned that he plans to focus on his business and establish a family together with his girlfriend, acknowledging that his esports career wouldn't last an eternity.

