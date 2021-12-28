The return of Killuash: How MLBB's '5-min Lothars' joined ECHO PH

WHEN FANS talk about Ashley Marco “Killuash” Cruz, the first thing that comes to their mind is his emo-looking hairstyle.

In fact it’s his signature hairstyle that gave him the “5-min Lothars” nickname, alluding to Dota 1’s Jason “Ngushi” Binuya, who likewise sported the same look.

But besides his appearance, his counterattacking playstyle has also been a staple in the MLBB esports scene. Teams have learned to be wary of his sudden entrances in prolonged teamfights, which was most notably seen during his championship run with Sunsparks in Season 5.

However, during Aura PH's rebrand into ECHO PH at the start of Season 8, he decided to step away from competitive MLBB.

But as Mitch Liwanag, the country manager of ECHO PH, told to Spin.ph, MLBB’s 5-min Lothars was already itching to come back as early as the MPL: Invitational 2021.

Killuash returns to the fold

“Nagpaparamdam na siya noong pagkatapos nang last season and then sabi niya gusto niyang bumalik for MPLI,” she said. “However hindi kami pumayag kase isang season siyang hindi naglaro. Mahirap naman na ilalagay namin siya sa MPLI without proper practice kase mahirap sumugal kahit alam namin na he’s a veteran.”

Despite his credentials, she was adamant that Killuash ease into his return.

“Ayoko naman na biglang ilalagay kita doon and then your teammates nabigla din dahil hindi kayo magkakalaro araw-araw,” she reflected. “Sabi ko next season ibabalik kita. I-prove mo lang na bumalik na yung gutom mo kase yun yung nawala sa kanya from the past season.

Now that he’s officially back, Liwanag mentioned that fans should expect something from his return.

“Gusto niya i-prove sa tao na bumalik na yung dating Killuash.”

