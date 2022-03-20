Even with victory over top seed ECHO, Pauloxpert admits Bren yet to unveil their 100%

NO ONE expected Bren Esports to prevail over ECHO PH, as the former M2 World Champions are now at the bottom of the pit, while the Orcas are dominating almost every opposition in the league.

But a sudden twist took place in Week 5, where Bren miraculously swept the Orcas.

It was the performance that stunned everyone, especially knowing that Bren used their main five who had been struggling to synergize as a unit in the first few weeks.

While some may have suspected that Bren would use their reserve team given their impressive results from their last match, Coach Paulo “Pauloxpert” Munsayac revealed his reasons for reverting back to the main roster.

“I think all of the players deserve to be given an opportunity to bounce back,” he said.

And while many lauded the reserve team for giving their first win, this became a motivational factor for the main five.

“Noong una, noong naglalaro yung Team B, parang naiinggit ako. Parang mas gusto kong galingan kapag kami yung next na maglalaro,” reflected Bren’s jungler, Kenneth de Pedro “Saxa” Fedelin.

He added: “Kase nakakagigil eh! Sila nanalo tapos gusto rin namin manalo.”

Munsayac witnessed this drive in the team.

“Noong nakita nilang nanalo yung Team B, nakita nila yung fire na bumalik sa kanila.”

A confidence booster for Bren Esports

Naturally, Pauloxpert admitted how proud he was with the team's performance.

“Super natutuwa ako kase sa nakikita ko sa scrims nila before is puro panalo. Ako nasasanay na ako na nananalo sila sa scrims and they couldn’t bring it out sa tournament,” he recounted.

He added: “Pero ngayon na nanalo sila, I was super happy for them, for the players kase hindi nila deserve yung mga bash na binibigay sa kanila kase hindi nila nakikita yung scrims natin, so it’s not really their fault anyway.”

He even mentioned that this win would give his team the confidence they need.

“Big confidence boost ito kase nga knowing that ECHO is the top one in the standings right now, parang dapat nasa isip nila ngayon na kahit sinong team, kaya nilang talunin. They have the potential to beat every single team there if they can do it against the top 1 team in the MPL.

When asked about the secret to their resurgence, he commended the team for their instincts.

“Feel ko ngayon, parang they just go by their instinct, hindi na sila nag-o-overthink kung anong gagawin sa game,” he reflected. “They just do what they want to do in the game and what they usually do in practice. Kaya doon natin nakita yung totoong laro nila."

However he revealed that the team has yet to reach its fullest potential.

“And I would confidently say na, ‘Hindi pa 100% na lakas nila yun. Promise may mas ilalakas pa sila!”

