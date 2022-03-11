Has Bren Esports found their identity? Coach Pauloxpert says yes

MPL-PH'S OPENING weeks saw Bren Esports suffering from chemistry issues as the team looked like a disjointed mess in every teamfight.

With their winless record in Season 9, the once bastion of the Philippine MLBB scene is now under fire from the nonstop criticism from the community.

But amid the horrid start, the team is adamant that they could still make a playoff run given the recent improvements that they're going through.

This was confirmed by Coach Paulo “Pauloxpert” Munsayac, who is currently under the hotseat.

“Feeling ko just this week, which is like perfect timing, nahanap nila identity nila!” he said at the team's regular press conference,

Mujahid “Lord Malikk” Malik, who might make his debut this week, backed up his statement.

“Nahanap na yung identity ng bawat isa sa amin kaya malaking tulong yun para sa amin,” said the Bren sophomore player.

Part of discovering their identity stems from the changes that they made in terms of their scrimmages. If before the team focused on Indonesian teams, they're now practicing with local amateur teams.

“Parang mini-mix namin yung Indo scrims at PH scrims, dati kase puro Indo yung kalaban namin. Ngayon may nakukuha kaming ideas sa mga Filipino teams kahit amateur yung mga ka-scrim namin and it just broadens our creativity since dalawang region yung kinakalaban namin,” said the Bren Esports analyst.

He added: “Minsan Singapore o Malaysia yung kinakalaban namin.”

Malik and Stowm are eager to make their mark for Bren in Season 9

With Bren determined to snatch their first win of the Season, the team decided to make changes for this week.

During the presscon, the team are planning to field reserve players such as Lord Malikk and Stowm, who are both determined to prove their worth.

Malikk also talked about his shift from jungler to gold lane and vice versa, and how this has affected him.

“Noong una sabi ko kay Coach Pau, ayoko talaga mag-jungle kase sayang yung natutunan ko mula kay Ribo,” he reflected.

“After nung roster na magsta-stay pa rin ako, nasa puso ko pa rin yung pagiging jungler. Noong una nahirapan ako pero lahat naman kinakaya, kinaya ko hanggang ngayon."

Some conversations with Omega’s Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui also helped in terms of improving his jungler role.

“Nag-uusap kami (Raizen) kapag kunwari may gusto akong tanungin sa kanya kase jungler kami so tinatanong ko sa kanya kung anong ginagawa niya sa ganito,” he said. “Syempre gusto ko rin matuto tsaka ready pa naman ako na mapababa yung pride basta may natutunan ako at lumalakas ako.”

Meanwhile, Stowm, is eager to make the most from his debut.

“Gagawin ko lang yung best ko and promise na hindi ako magdi-disappoint sa mga gustong magpakita na ako maglaro,” said the Season 9 rookie.

