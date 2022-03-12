For Coach Duckeyyy, Bren victory is a glint of hope

BREN Esports’ victory over Omega Esports could be the breath of fresh air that the team desperately needed since their last win back in Season 8.

It was also an encouraging sign that the team still has a fighting chance to bounce back en route to the playoffs.

“Aside from the happiness is like parang hope na we’re still in it," said the team's head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro. "We’re halfway in the tournament, regular season rather, so shining glimmer of hope na kaya pala.”

But before they could finally snatch that long-awaited win, Bren had to endure a lot of struggles, from chemistry issues, trolls and bashers... and a bugged phonethat acted up during their Omega series.

It was Mujahid “LORD MALIKK” Malik’s phone that caused the team problems in their match against Omega, leading to some lengthy technical pauses. Nevertheless, Bren was able to overcome the adversities they faced.

How Malik's phone bugged Bren

“Sobrang saya ko pero noong una hindi pa nagsi-sync sa akin dahil sa performance ng phone ko,” reflected Malik. “Parang hindi nagsi-sync in sa akin na nagawa ko yung best ko dahil hindi ko magawa dahil doon. Parang ganun yung na-feel ko noong una.”

He added: “Pero noong nakita kong panalo pala kami ganun, first win ko ito tapos naisip ko déjà vu ulit.”

In response, Coach Duckeyyy joked about the incident.

“Just a backstory, context, nagla-lag yung phone ni Malik kase sobrang daming nagcha-chat na babae. So hindi niya ma-off. Hindi niya matanggal yung guided access,” said the two-time MLBB world championship coach.

He added: “Lahat ng term of endearment nabanggit doon like baby, darling, heart, pulupukyutan, ayun! Hindi, biro lang!”

Jokes aside, Malik struggled in this series due to the issues with his phone.

“Just to give you a context, nagkaroon talaga ng technical difficulties,” continued Duckeyyy. “Kung napansin niyo sobrang haba nung pauses just because nagla-lag talaga yung phone niya so hindi niya magawa yung ginawa niya noong ginawa niya noong Game 1, Game 2, at Game 3.”

Given this anecdote, it would be interesting to see how Bren would perform in the succeeding weeks once Malik's phone gets back in shape.

