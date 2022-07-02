MP The King’s departure from Nexplay EVOS now official

YESTERDAY, we speculated that Michael “MP The King” Endino would be the next departure from Nexplay EVOS, based on a video and a now-deleted tweet from insiders from both Nexplay and AP Esports.

Now, NXPE has made the speculation official, with a social card formally announcing the Season 9 rookie’s release.

“Your in-depth game knowledge and confidence made it look like pro-scene has been your playground for a long time. Your remarkable performance throughout the last season has made Nexplay Evos arguably the most exciting and watch-out-worthy squad in the league,” said the organization.

“We admire your mental fortitude and soul for the game. Your Nexplay family will always be grateful that you've worn our brand with pride and enthusiasm.”

MP The King made a smashing debut in MPL-PH

MP The King made quite an impact during his pro debut in the Week 1 clash between Onic PH and NXPE, as the team’s rookies seemed to herald a new and improved Nexplay EVOS.

Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio even devoted a vlog episode to him, praising his in-game focus.

“Si MP kapag nagscri-scrim, hindi niya hinahawakan yung ibang cellphone. Nakatutok lang siya, nagsasalita siya sa coach niya, ‘Ah pwedeng ganito.’ Nagbibigay siya ng idea. Super focus sa game! Hindi nanonood ng TikTok habang nagdra-draft.”

His impact, however, would fade as the season went on as now-departed coach John Michael “Zico” Dizon experimented with constant roster rotations.

