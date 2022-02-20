Nexplay's rookies shine against Onic PH

DURING their Sibol qualifier matchup, it was Nexplay EVOS who stunned Onic PH, ultimately eliminating them in their SEA Games campaign.

Their momentous victory caused so much hype that Nexplay EVOS was tagged as a potential dark horse title contender in Season 9, led by their talented rookies.

And they managed to live up to the hype as they once again prevailed over the 2nd best team in the world, Onic PH.

While their previous encounter was a close-knit encounter, their recent clash was a demolition party in favor of the fan favorites as they swept the Filipino Hedgehogs, 2-0.

A key factor to their victory? Coach John Michael “Zico” Dizon delivered a strategic masterclass over their foes, centered on dynamic duos.

Nexplay puts on a CADENZA and URESHII show

In Game 1, both Kenneth Palejo “CADENZA” Castro and Rainiel Jhim “URESHIII” Logronio became an impactful presence as Onic struggled to gain any foothold in the match.

Continue reading below ↓

In fact, they gave Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy one of the worst performances in his career as his Valentina struggled to be a factor against the Ruby and Gloo combo that Nexplay delivered.

It was CADENZA who created space for Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-anon, Jhonwin Dela Merced “Hesa” Vergara, and rookie Michael Medrocillo “MP The King” Endino to provide the follow up damage.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

URESHIII’s Gloo was a pest as he limited the initiations from Onic PH. His contributions were also widely felt as he shut down Mark “Markyyyyy” Capacio’s overpowered Wanwan.

Nexplay gave Onic a taste of their own medicine

Onic PH’s dreaded split-pushing game has caused havoc since Season 8, but Nexplay decided to implement their approach.

How was this possible? Nexplay selected an extremely mobile duo led by MP The King’s Roger and URESHIII’s Benedetta.

As the other members would distract the opposition, either MP or URESHIII can be seen pushing the other lane and when the teamfights get heated, they can both provide the x-factor with their sudden entrances.

Continue reading below ↓

Nexplay learned a lot from their loss against RSG PH

In their very first game, Nexplay EVOS got outplayed by RSG PH, a team that Nexplay would oftentimes dominate since Season 8.

The loss was an important lesson for Nexplay and MP The King narrated how it motivated the team.

“Yung ginawa namin po mas lalo naming pinag-aralan yung magiging kalaban namin kinabukasan tapos mas lalo kaming nagbatak, para makitaan namin ng magandang laban yung fans namin.”

Given their commanding win, the team managed to impress their fans who doubted them after their first loss in Season 9.

And the team could deliver more surprises in the succeeding weeks given their depth which Coach Zico potentially displayed when he chose Hesa and MP The King in the lineup.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.