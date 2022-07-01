Nexplay releases rookie CADENZA as tweet reveals AP Esports deal

Nexplay EVOS' roster changes carry on as another rookie departs the team. Gone is roamer Kenneth "CADENZA" Castro, as announced in the team's official Facebook page.

In their official post, they said: "Despite being a newcomer in the league, we've seen your pro-level skills in action from 2022 Sibol National Team Selection to MPL Philippines Season 9.

Continue reading below ↓

"Nexplay Evos' performance has greatly elevated with the way you've exhibited your game. The last MPL Philippines season was indeed a roller-coaster ride for everyone and your adrenaline-inducing game plays made it more exciting. We are honored to share the battleground with you."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

His departure could signal the confirmation of Karl Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong as part of the team's main roster moving forward.

Prior to the announcement, Nexplay announced that their shotcaller and EXP laner Raniel "URESHIII" Logronio will also leave the team. Both were lauded for their performances during the Sibol qualifiers, where they pushed Nexplay to the finale against Blacklist International.

CADENZA, URESHIII, and MPTheKing are rented players, claimed Nexplay EVOS insider

While some questioned Nexplay's decision to let go of two of their up-and-coming players, a video from Tambay TV revealed that the players from AP Esports who played for Nexplay in Season 9 weren't bought out, but rather rented, as mentioned by AP Esports' Aj Ponce.

Continue reading below ↓

"Yung Nexplay at AP, actually may meeting kami ng owner ng Nexplay si Sir Gab (Benito), hindi bi-nuy out yung player, naka-rent lang sila for Season 9," he said.

A now-deleted tweet from Nexplay's Chad De Vera also confirmed Ponce's statement, which also hinted that Michael "MPTheKing" Endino could also be included in the list of departures.

Continue reading below ↓

"Clarify ko lang ah, awalang tinanggal sa Nexplay especially URESHIII, MP, at CADENZA. Rent player sila sa MPL S9. So tapos na yung season, it means wala na silang contract. They are originally from AP Esports," De Vera wrote.

Then he revealed that the likes of Emanuel "Elpizo" Candelaria and Mariusz "Donut" Villamero Tan are still a part of the team despite their status as members of the amateur organization.

"Ngayon, bakit natira sina Donut at Elpizo na part din ng AP Esports? Kase ganito yan, nagkaroon ng tryout sa bootcamp at hindi nag-tryout sina MP at URESHIII. CADENZA didn't make it."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.