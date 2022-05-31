Bren Esports bids farewell to veteran Lusty

BREN Esports has just said its goodbye to one of its squad stalwarts, Allan “Lusty” Castromayor.

“Journeys have a starting point and a destination. We are neither. We are forever grateful for stopping over with us as you make your way to the other great things you can accomplish,” said the esports organization in a Facebook post.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Lusty was among Bren's enduring veterans

Part of the team since Season 5, Lusty has seen the spectacular rise of the team during its “Bren Lang Malakas” heyday.

He was even part of the pioneering Sibol team that won the gold medal in Mobile Legends back in the 2019 SEA Games.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Since then, Lusty has served as a mentor figure in the rebuilding team, which has faced its own share of struggles since it captured the M2 World Championships back in January 2021.

As early as Season 7, Lusty had already expressed his desire to leave the team.

“Yung sa akin depende kay Duckeyyy [Coach Francis Glindro] kung makakuha siya ng worth it na kapalit ko,” he said in a press conference during the Season 7 playoffs. “Kasi kung walang worth it na kapalit ko ‘di ako makakaalis kasi ayaw ng mga kakampi ko nung hindi makakasabay sa kanila kahit anong training kasi mahirap sabayan yung mga kakampi ko e.”

Continue reading below ↓

Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel and David "FlapTzy" Canon remain as Bren Esports' longest-serving members.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.