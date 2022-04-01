Onic PH's clutch heroics dampen Omega's playoff hopes

WHILE THE likes of ECHO, TNC, and RSG PH have already secured their playoff spots, both Onic PH and Omega Esports are still vying for their ticket.

The primary cause for struggles this season have been both team's inconsistencies. This season, Onic PH have struggled to finish games while Omega’s execution at the latter stages of the game has been easily dissected.

But in their matchup in the first day of MPL-PH's Week 7, it was Onic who prevailed with a 2-1 series win.

Baloyskie’s heroics

While Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy struggled to make an impact in Game 1, he was able to redeem himself in the second game, keeping his team’s playoff hopes alive.

His Grock was a menace throughout the match. Due to the tankiness of his hero as well as his movement, he was able to distract Omega, forcing them to waste their resources and pop their abilities on him.

This ultimately created space for Onic to go on the counterattack.

Besides being a scouting and counterattacking threat, Baloyskie’s Grock could also be used as a surprise option as his Flicker + Wild Charge combo would leave the opposition to dust.

And though Omega may have mounted counterattacks led by Duane “Kelra” Pillas’s Karrie pick, Onic could still close him down with Nowee “Ryota” Cabailo’s Hylos to chase him down. But aside from being the chase-down artist on Kelra, he was also slowing down members from Omega, especially from a chokepoint.

Onic goes clutch in Game 3

While it can be argued that Coach Paul Denver “Yeb” Miranda made a questionable decision to bench Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera in favor of Ryota in a crucial must-win series, Ryota proved that the faith bestowed to him by Coach Yeb was definitely worth the bargain.

At the early stages of Game 3, he made crucial pickoffs with his Chou, allowing the Hedgehogs to secure the early game.

However, as the game went on, Omega’s clutch mechanics threatened Onic. With Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog securing hook kills and Kelra with the surprise Beatrix bush play, Omega was able to recover.

But Onic had their response. In a nailbiting third game where both teams went back-and-forth throughout the entire match, it was Onic who dissected their foes.

The last two minutes was Onic’s time to shine as Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic and Renz Errol “Renzio” Cadua were left overwhelmed from Onic’s mobility and damage outburst, allowing the M3 runner-ups to secure the Lord and proceed with the final push.

Though Omega are known for their comeback mechanics, their recent games have proven that their 18th minute gene is no longer a viable factor in their campaign. With their playoff hopes fizzling out, the team is hoping to secure a buzzer beater playoff push.

