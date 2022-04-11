Kielvj, Light for Blacklist in Season 9? BON CHAN spills behind-the-scenes secrets

COACH Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza has always provided reliable fodder for the mariteses of the MLBB scene, as he has often candidly shared behind-the-scenes stories happening around the league.

Just look at what happened back in Season 8, when he lifted the lid on what exactly happened between Blacklist International and Omega Esports during the playoffs.

Then, in his First Expressway Experience video, he hinted at some issues happening inside Onic PH’s bootcamp.

And now, in his recent vlog, he even revealed more insider stories. Before Season 9 began, a time constraint was apparently placed on Blacklist International as the team was preparing for both Sibol and the MPL. Because of that, he was eyeing two junglers.

“Meron kaming dalawang pinagpilian na jungler and meron kaming dalawang araw na deadline para pumili ng player for S9 because mas nauna yung Sibol qualifier and mas nag-focus muna kami sa pagkuha ng players for Sibol.” (He was referring to Sibol pinch-hitters Howard “Owl” Gonzales and Dominic “Dominic” Soto.)

And who were those two junglers? Coach BON CHAN admitted that he had his eye on an amateur prospect... and, surprisingly, an MSC champion and two-time MPL champion.

“Unang-una si Kevier at ang isa sa naging choices namin ay si Kielvj,” he revealed

Adding Omega’s Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Cruzem would have been a major what-if for Blacklist International in Season 9. BON CHAN even surmised that if Kielvj would proceed to the Codebreakers, Blacklist’s signature healing and UBE tactics could once again appear.

Kielvj’s hero pool does resemble Wise's own, and combined with the sustainability from Dexter Louise “DEX STAR” Alaba and Mark Jayson “Eson” Gerardo’s hero pool, could possibly have revitalized Blacklist’s spirits during their tumultous Season 9.

“Isa si Kielvj na nakitaan ko nang potential noong Season 8 kase kaya niyang gamitin yung mga fighter hero na kayang gamitin ni Wise,” he reflected. “Kaya niyang laruin yung Wise hero na marksman and jungler so what if kung siya yung nakuha namin this season. UBE is back!"

Yet this never materialized as Blacklist had to deal with a lot of factors.

“Hindi namin napili si Kielvj kase may kontrata siya sa Omega and meron kaming dalawang araw kung sino yung pipiliin namin na sasabak sa S9 and mahabang proseso siya. Merong negotiation and dahil sa contract magkakaroon ng buyout.

“Matrabaho, and dahil meron kaming dalawang araw, tinanggal namin sa equation si Kielvj.”





More Blacklist struggles revealed

In his very first motovlog, Coach BON CHAN stated some concerns from the defending champs on their team chemistry issues.

He once again waded into that issue in his recent video, even discussing rookie Kent Xavier “Kevier” Lopez. Season 9 saw the jungler criticized by the community, questioning his synergy with the team as it was clearly evident that he didn’t mesh well with his teammates.

What did BON CHAN think?

“Hindi naging effective kase meron kaming missing piece. Kung meron kang assassin main, kailangan mo ng aggressive na Pos. 5,” he said.

He added: “Ang playstyle kase nila (DEX STAR and Eson) ay pagiging defensive specialist. Kumbaga sila yung malakas mag-block, malakas mag-steal, pero hindi nagko-complement yung playstyle nila sa isang assassin user kaya hindi namin ma-unlock yung full potential ni Kevier."

And this was something that he and DEX STAR had failed to consider.

“Na-realize lang namin ni DEX noong nag-submit na kami ng roster and noong tinanong namin si Sir Joy [Calulo, of MPL-PH's league operations] a.k.a. Ginoong Valdez, kung pwede pang mag-submit ng isa pang player and unfortunately hindi na pwede.”

Though they never were able to acquire their key prospect, BON CHAN revealed their targeted Pos. 5 player. Similar to the jungler role, they were setting their sights on an amateur player and a veteran.

“Unang-una si Snap, dating teammate ni Kevier. Isa siya doon sa captain material na pwedeng mag-shotcall,” he said. “Sa team namin ngayon sobrang mahirap dahil wala kaming shotcaller ngayon at dumating sa point na kailangan i-assign sa isa kung sino magsha-shotcall sa turtle, sa early game, sa late game.”

And the second candidate?

“At ang isa pa ay si Light ng RSG. Tinanong ko siya kung may team na siya and unfortunately magsa-sign na siya sa RSG noong time na yun, pero sobrang happy ako dahil nakapasok siya sa team na sobrang pasok yung gameplay niya,” he reflected.

Light in Blacklist would have been another tantalizing Season 9 what-if for the Code Breakers. But as BON CHAN said, “Happy naman ako para sa kanya na hindi siya kinuha namin dahil kung siya yung nakuha namin dahil kung siya yung nakuha namin wala siya sa ganitong katangian.”

No regrets, says BON CHAN

While there were fans who were quick to point that Kevier was the major issue for Blacklist this season, Coach BON CHAN admitted that he, alongside DEX STAR, never regretted their decision to bring the amateur jungler in his ranks.

“Again paninindigan ko na sinabi ko na hindi kami nagkamali sa pagpili ni DEX sa player namin,” he declared.

“Doon na kami napunta kay Kevier, galing amateur, kaka-champion lang sa Juicy Legends, kumpleto yung requirements, may passport, fully vaccinated, and may potential yung bata.”

He even commended his two veteran players for their unselfish behavior to the point that they adjusted their playstyle to complement Kevier amid the long absence playing in the competitive setting.

“Thankful pa din ako kay DEX at Eson dahil despite sa nangyari na hindi pasok yung playstyle nila sa isang assassin user, nakapagsabay sila sa bagong player.”





Finally, he left some comforting words of Kevier, who, at the end of the regular season, was clearly shaken by Blacklist's struggles: “Sa ganyang edad na-experience niya kung gaano kahirap maging isang pro player and yun yung babaunin niya sa paglaki niya. Grabe yung I-improve niya, nakikita ko na isa siya sa magiging malakas na jungler pagdating ng panahon.”

