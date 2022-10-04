For Coach Zico, MPL-KH trophy is his response to doubters

IF YOU RECALL Nexplay EVOS' performance in Season 8 and the PH Sibol qualifers, there was a lot of hype surrounding the Neon Tigers. With a fourth place finish in Season 8 and the arrival of reinforcements from AP Esports, some expected Nexplay to emerge as the dark horse of Season 9.

But sadly, that never materialized. As in previous seasons, Nexplay was eliminated at the early stages of the playoffs.

Numerous criticisms were directed at Coach John Michael “Zico” Dizon.

Some observers questioned his constant rotations for Nexplay EVOS. And when Zico departed the team and took his talents to Cambodia, not a few wondered how he would perform outside of the strongest ML region in the world.

And these answers were already revealed the moment Coach Zico carried Burn X Flash to their first ever MPL-KH championship... and their world stage berth.

For him, it was a form of retribution.

“Sobrang importante sa akin manalo. Kasi unang-una, gusto kong patunayan sa mga nagda-doubt sa akin, kasi sobrang daming tao na nag-doubt sa akin. Gusto kong patunayan na kaya kong mag-champion ng isang team, which is nagawa ko na and proud na ako sa sarili ko,” he said during an online interview with members of the press.

“Sobrang competitive ko. As in, ayoko talagang matalo, kaya ayun sobrang nag-focus ako sa ML, and yung players ko, gutom din silang manalo kasi last season, nalaglag sila ng See You Soon. So gigil na silang bumawi.”

While winning his first ever trophy was a massive achievement in his career, it also humbled him to the point where he had no words.

“Sobrang saya," he went on. "Actually, pagka-champion namin noon, wala talaga akong masabi, sobrang speechless ko. Kasi ako mismo, sa sarili ko, hindi ko in-expect na ganoon ko kabilis makuha. Kasi three months lang ako sa Cambodia, one season sa Burn.”

He added: “Sobrang speechless ko talaga, wala akong masabi hanggang ngayon. Hindi pa rin nagsi-sink in na champion na ako.”

Zico looks back at the Cambodian MLBB scene

Throughout his journey in the MPL-KH scene, Zico reflected on what he learned on the big stage. Being accustomed to the Philippines, which, as we mentioned, is the strongest region in MLBB, he discovered the massive gap in terms of skill level.

“Dito sa MPL-[KH], medyo nakulangan talaga ako kase hindi siya katulad sa PH na lahat malakas. Dito kasi, sa totoo lang, bilang lang talaga yung nakakasabay sa top teams so medyo kulang pa talaga.”

Aside from the skill level, he also revealed the difference in terms of the fanbase. Still, the record-breaking crowd at the Cambodian Autumn Split Finals (with 2,000 offline viewers and a 100,000+ peak concurrent viewers) are encouraging signs for Zico.

“Sobrang wild talaga. Nakakatuwa, hindi ko ine-expect na ganito kalaki ang community sa Cambodia... And then nakakatuwa ang wild talaga nila, grabe yung suporta nila, hindi toxic yung community, grabe yung suporta nila sa idol nila.”

Speaking of toxicity, Zico owned up to importing the trashtalking hype meta from the Philippines, which caused a lot of fans to attack him.

“Minsan nagkakaroon ng misunderstanding kapag nagba-banter ako, kasi kung nakikita mo yung post ko, tina-trashtalk ko yung ibang teams. So may mga nagalit na ibang fans kase nasanay na ako sa Pinas na ang daming hype,” said the recently crowned MPL-KH coach.

He added: “Ako yung nag-umpisa dito. Trinashtalk ko yung Logic tapos after noon nagalit yung fans kase yung ibang members ng Logic galing See You Soon. After nun, lahat na lang sila trinashtalk ko... pero goods naman kaming lahat.”

