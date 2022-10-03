Coach Zico-led Burn x Flash rules Cambodia MPL, scores first M4 ticket

PHNOM PENH – Burn X Team Flash emerged triumphant as the winners of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Cambodia (KH) Autumn Split 2022 yesterday, October 2.

Held at AEON Mall Sen Sok, the competition concluded with Burn X Team Flash triumphing over Logic Esports and snatching up the crown in a best-of-five (BO5) series, and winning the lion's share of $40,000 (around P2.4 million).

With a score of 3:1, Burn X Team Flash were hailed as the new MPL Cambodia champions, their first in the MPL-KH. Meanwhile, Sok "CCat" Roth has been declared as the Grand Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Burn X Team Flash is headed by Filipino coach John "Zico" Dizon. The team also paraded Pinoy imports Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara and Michael “MPDKING” Endino, former Nexplay EVOS players under Zico.

Coach Zico and Burn X Flash are first team to qualify for M4

Meanwhile, former Cambodian champions See You Soon and Impunity KH settled for 3rd and 4th finishes, respectively. Burn X Team Flash is the first team to secure their ticket to the upcoming M4 World Championship. The much-awaited international tournament will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia, in January 2023.

The MPL Cambodia Autumn Split Grand Finals day recorded the league's highest offline audience count of up to 2,000. The historic grand finals also drew peak concurrent views (PCU) of up to 110,040, according to analytical partner Esports Charts.

"The viewership growth is a testament to the ever-growing community of MPL Cambodia. We thank our fans for their immense support of the league, the teams, and the players. Let us continue supporting the team as they begin their quest to conquer the M4 World Championship," stated Ray Ng, Esports Ecosystem Lead, MOONTON Games.

