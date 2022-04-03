Pakbet, E2MAX share their thoughts on Nexplay's weekly roster shifts

WHILE many expected a close encounter between Nexplay EVOS and Omega Esports, given the high stakes of the game, the opposite occurred.

It was a 2-0 thumping in favor of Omega, built on their early game control of John Paul “H2wo” Salonga’s jungle.

With their loss, Nexplay failed to secure their playoff spot. Their chances of going to the next stage are slim, especially since their last remaining games are against two top-seeded teams in TNC and ECHO PH.

It was definitely a rough season for the Roaring Tigers, who were once considered as a potential dark horse contender at the beginning of the season, only for them to suffer a string of defeats.

Why Nexplay lost their way, according to Omega Esports

And with an abysmal season, Coach Jomie “Pakbet” Abalos and Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic from Omega Esports shared their thoughts as to why the team was struggling.

Continue reading below ↓

“Siguro advice ko lang sa Nexplay, tingnan nila kung sino yung pinakapabor sa lineup nila kase iba-iba yung ginagamit nila. Siguro nahirapan sila sa ganun kase sampu sila tapos lahat ginagamit," said Pakbet.

E2MAX added: “Hindi rin advisable papalit-palit. Yung momentum kase masisira lalo na sa mga players once na hinahati kayo sa scrimr. Imbes na mas marami kang natututunan dahil sa haba ng nilalaro mo, ang nangyayari putol-putol pa."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Nexplay’s Coach John Michael “Zico” Dizon’s decision to shift his lineup every week has been a point of debate in the community, with some sharing the same sentiments mentioned by Pakbet and E2MAX, while others in favor of the unpredictability it brings.

The importance of pressure for Omega

Besides talking about Nexplay’s collapse, Omega likewise shed some light as to why this team has the tendency to excel under pressure.

It's not for nothing that we dubbed them the "Ginebra" of the MPL-PH.

Continue reading below ↓

But in this season, this come-from-behind energy seemed to be in short supply.

Coach Pakbet explained.

“Ngayon hindi masyadong nagca-comeback eh kase yung ibang team sobrang disiplinado na. Kung nahawakan nila yung early hindi sila nagpapabawi kaya sobrang hirap na kumamback lalo na kapag kami yung kalaban na alam nila may comeback potential, talagang malinis yung ginagawa nila."

He added: “Kaya kami hindi nagpapa-early game ngayon, kami na siguro yung humahawak ng early para hindi dumating sa point na maka-comeback, kase bad habit din yun eh yung puro comeback"

Though they aren’t known for their in-game comebacks anymore, this season revealed a different side of their potential. On the brink of elimination, Omega snatched a 2-0 win over Nexplay EVOS, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

“Siguro mas sanay kami sa pressure. Basta napre-pressure kami doon kami gumagaling. Dahil sa tagal namin naglalaro, dahil yung lineup namin binubuo ng veterans, sanay na rin kami sa mga pressure games," said E2MAX.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.