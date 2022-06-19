'I see a lot of potential in these guys': Coach Zico joins Cambodia's Burn X Flash

AFTER ANNOUNCING his departure from Nexplay EVOS to move abroad, a photo spread on Facebook of Coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon hanging out with players of Cambodian MLBB squad Burn X Flash.

Zico told Spin.ph that he will officially become the head coach of the team.

Prior to the photo reveal, Zico tweeted about his departure for Cambodia. He also posted a vlog revealing the details of his potential departure.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Coach Zico reveals that the team has potential

Coach Zico's arrival could further bring Burn X Flash to a different level as the team only reached a fourth place finish during the MPL Cambodia Spring event, despite a solid second place outing in the regular season.

Continue reading below ↓

During the playoffs, the team was swept by See You Soon in the semifinals and suffered a painful 3-2 series loss against Team Max.

Given Zico's experience in the MPL-PH scene, he could fold in the Philippine meta in the scene and help his new team improve in their teamfight execution. The Philippines has long been considered to be a powerhouse in Mobile Legends — and the ex-Nexplay EVOS coach is hoping to import some of those smarts into the Cambodian scene.

"I expect na ma-adapt nila yung ituturo ko at ma-apply nila in-game because I see a lot of potential [in] these guys," he said in an interview with Spin.ph.

In his MPL-PH career, Zico has been credited with Nexplay's improvement, evident in Season 8, as well as their Sibol Qualifiers finals berth.

Yet despite some positives, some felt that Nexplay failed to live up to the hype in Season 9.

Continue reading below ↓

But here he is in Cambodia with a chance to redeem himself.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.