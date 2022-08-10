Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    WATCH: Coach Zico, Coach Yeb discuss MLBB imports

    by Carlos Pineda
    5 hours ago
    MPL-PH coaches, John Michael "Zico" Dizon and Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda decided to take their talents outside the Philippines for an opportunity to further hone their skills, joining a wave of Pinoy imports that will make their mark in Mobile Legends.

    While Yeb has opted to stay in Indonesia, Zico chose Cambodia and both could pave the way for Filipino talents to shine abroad.

    Given the current trend where foreign teams are tapping into the potential of Filipinos, will this make MLBB into a global esports phenomenon?

    WATCH: Coach Zico, Coach Yeb on Spin.ph Zoom In

