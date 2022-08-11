In Cambodia, the grind is nonstop for Pinoy import Hesa

AFTER AN impressive performance in his debut in Season 8, Jhonwin “Hesa” Vergara was placed under the microscope.

In the offseason following their fourth place Season 8 finish, Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio would constantly nag his gold laner to keep on grinding in his vlogs. Then, when Nexplay EVOS was in the spotlight for their impressive Sibol qualifier campaign, attention was fixed on their rookie gold laner, Mariusz Villamero “Donut” Tan, while Hesa was overshadowed.

Coach John Michael “Zico” Dizon’s constant player shifts during Season 9, however, kept him in the rotation.

Unfortunately, Nexplay didn’t last long in the playoffs, and they rejiggered their roster during the season. Hesa left the team and decided to take his talents to Cambodia, joining Zico’s Burn X Flash roster.

Given what he has been through, Hesa is on a path to redemption, with a lot of things to prove in his new life in Cambodia, as revealed by Zico during a recent Spin Zoom-In podcast.

According to the coach, Hesa would constantly grind, even during his days off.

“Pag-day off, RG pa rin sila [the Burn X Flash team] lalo noong dumating si Hesa, kasi batak na batak e. Halos hindi nga natutulog e, kaya nag-set ako ng bagong rule na ganitong oras matutulog, ganitong oras gigising si Hesa,” said the former NXP coach.

"Hindi nagpapahinga."

This is how the coach describes his fellow import's work ethic: “Gusto niya laging nakatutok, nag-e-ML. Nadamay tuloy yung apat kaya ang nangyayari sa scrim, yung iba inaantok kase puyat.”

Hesa's tireless energy spread to the rest of the team, as well.

“Minsan naiisip ko kung yung addition ni Hesa maganda or hindi e, kase napapasama eh dahil inaantok yung iba sa pag-a-RG nila," reflected Zico. "Pero goods goods lang!”

How Hesa ended up in Cambodia

Like many other MPL-PH players, Hesa is part of the new wave of MLBB imports. His arrival to Cambodia was something that Zico has been eyeing for even while he was still with the Roaring Tigers.

“Dun pa lang sa Nexplay nagka-idea ako na sina Hesa tsaka si MP [Michael “MPDKING” Endino]... actually pinlano ko na isabay sila sa akin,” said Zico.

Initially, Burn X Flash’s management was hesitant to acquire both Hesa and MP, since the roster was complete. However, Zico found out that some of his players had to juggle both their pro careers and their schooling.

“Ako kase, talaga, personally nakulangan ako," said Zico of his initial one-month training with the team. "Medyo kulang kami sa time kase yung ibang players nag-aaral dito.

“Iba yung culture nila dito eh, hindi pa priority ang esports. Studies sila dito.”

Because of the time constraints, Zico tried his best to convince the management team to acquire his former players.

“Kinausap ko si management kung willing silang kunin si MP at Hesa kase yung gold lane namin dito bata pa lang siya tapos yung daddy niya teacher sa school na pinapasukan niya kaya hindi siya pwedeng mag-miss ng class.”

They eventually agreed, though by that time, the Cambodia league's Autumn season had already begun.

“Willing naman sila kaso naging late yung desisyon kaya noong Week 1 noong MPL, hindi siya (Hesa) pwede.”

As for MPDKING? According to Zico, “Meron kaming dalawang jungler, pero both nag-aaral, yung isa graduating kaya kulang sa time. Fortunately, pumayag naman yung management pero kase ngayon kay MP ang dami pa rin kulang na requirements kaya wala pa siya dito ngayon.”





Chemistry issues a concern for Hesa and the rest of Burn X Flash?

Given the suddenness of their arrival to Cambodia, it can be argued that Hesa and MP might suffer from chemistry issues for the Autumn season.

But Zico said this wasn’t the case.

“Sa chemistry hindi naman kase. Sinabi ko kanina yung status ko, goods na goods talaga kase generous yung mga tao.”

He added: “Si MP, pinapag-scrim ko online minsan and tapos sa group chat nakikipagbiru-biruan sila. Same lang naman yung nangyari kay Hesa before siya dumating dito (Cambodia), online lang kami nagkukulitan tapos ranked game.”

Of course, though, the usual language barrier issues remain.

“Pagdating dito ni Hesa parang walang bago, sobrang close na nilang lahat. Ang mahirap kay Hesa is language kaya ngayon nag-aaral si Hesa ng language in-game, yung comms nila in-game. Kahit ako sabay kami minsan, magpapaturo kami sa kanila ng words.”

He added: “Actually si Hesa may notes na siya ngayon e. Sa may iPad siya, tapos kapag may practice, yung sinasabi ng teammates niya nino-note niya tapos next game tata-try niyang i-practice na sabihin iyon. Ang hirap kase mag-comms eh, hindi siya tulad sa Pilipinas, sobrang iba e.”

