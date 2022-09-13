Coach Pakbet hints at overseas coaching... and poaching

WITH THE overloaded support of his fanbase, Coach Jomie “Pakbet” Abalos has been dubbed by some fans as the “Kots of the Universe!”

While he may not be the most trophy-laden tactician — unlike rivals Coaches Francis “Duckey” Glindro, Brian “Panda” Lim, and Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza — Coach Pakbet has proven to be one of the most brilliant yet underrated minds in the local scene.

His victory over the V33Wise-led Blacklist International was a showcase of his strategic prowess, but even as early as Season 7, Execration's infamous Bane-Faramis combo made the community believe in his capabilities.

With an impressive display of his coaching skills, Coach Pakbet has even been approached by foreign teams, as revealed in a press conference.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Coach Pakbet's international dream

“Meron nang nagre-recruit sa akin sa ibang bansa. Sabi ko lang sa kanila, ‘Gusto ko pa dito sa team ko kase gusto ko na pag-umalis ako sa team ko, nakamit na namin lahat, nakuha na namin lahat ng champion,'” he said,

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Coach Pakbet did not name the team.

“Matagal na talaga akong kinukulit noon kaso hindi ko pwedeng sabihin kung sino," said the team.

Still, while he is deadset in establishing a winning foundation with Omega Esports, coaching overseas is still one of his biggest goals.

Watch Now

“Gusto kong mag-coach sa ibang bansa,” he said. “Ayun yung isa sa pangarap ko, na kahit hindi pa ngayon, kasi gusto kong tuloy-tuloy yung progress ng team namin. Pero isa talaga yun sa gusto kong i-try.”

For him, coaching abroad would be a challenge that would test his overall expertise.

Following Coach Ynot's footsteps

“Gusto kong ma-experience na mag-coach sa ibang bansa. Titingnan ko kung hanggang saan yung natutunan ko sa team na ito tsaka sa mentor kong si Coach Tony (Senedrin) kung hanggang saan yung natutunan ko, kung kaya kong i-apply sa ibang team or hindi pa sapat yung natutunan ko," said Pakbet,

He added: “Ako gusto ko lang talagang ma-explore yung sarili ko kung kaya kong mag-coach ng mag-isa, kung marami na ba akong alam about sa game. Para sa akin, gusto kong i-challenge ang sarili ko na ako lahat, ako gagawa ng strengths tsaka struggle ng team.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But besides serving as a test of skill, this would also signal if he could follow the footsteps of player development Coach Anthony “Ynot” Senedrin.

“Si Coach Tony kase para sa kanya, alam niya lahat. Sobrang tagal niya sa esports e. Gusto kong i-try na ganun yung mindset ko na kaya kong i-handle ang team kahit anong problema nila.”

MPL coaches taking their talents abroad is now a trending movement in the scene, as seen with the likes of Michael Angelo “Arcadia” Bocado, Paul Denver “Yeb” Miranda, John Michael “Zico” Dizon, and recently Steven “Dale” Vitug.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.