Coach Arcadia joins RRQ. His message to rivals: 'Let them try!'

FILIPINO MLBB icons taking their talents abroad is now a common theme in Season 10's offseason, with the vast majority of player movements coming from Onic PH's M3 core.

But outside of Onic PH, the likes of coaches John Michael "Zico" Dizon and now Michael Angelo "Arcadia" Bocado are also making headlines.

RRQ made the official announcement today, revealing the former ECHO PH mentor suiting up for the Indonesian team.

In the video, MPL Indonesia shoutcaster Rachael "Aeterna" Melati interviewed Coach Arcadia.

"Are you just following the trend, coming from the Philippines?" asked the MPL caster.

Coach Arc replied: "Definitely no! If it wasn't RRQ, I definitely wouldn't be here."

"So you must be that good?" added Aeterna.

"You'll see soon enough."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

How will Coach Arcadia shape RRQ?

With RRQ becoming a major force in the MPL Indonesia scene, Aeterna warned the former ECHO PH coach that the team would be in everyone's radar.

Continue reading below ↓

"It won't be easy though. There are teams trying hard to dethrone the King of Kings," she said.

But Coach Arcadia only had one response: "Let them try!"

Since the MPL Invitational, RRQ Hoshi has proven their prowess against Filipino teams in the early stages of the tournament, only for them to stumble at do-or-die moments.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

They lost to Blacklist International in the Invitational and M3 World Championship, then against RSG Philippines in the MSC 2022 finale. The question remains: Is the King of Kings vulnerable when facing Filipino squads?

With Coach Arcadia's arrival comes an opportunity for RRQ to learn more about the Philippine MLBB meta, which in turn could allow them to potentially turn the tides against the most powerful country in the competitive scene.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.