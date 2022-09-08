Former MPL-PH coach Dale joins Myanmar's Falcon Esports

AFTER AN impressive outing during the MSC 2022, where they unexpectedly finished fourth, Falcon Esports have announced their next move.

In order to maintain the competitive drive that they displayed in that tournament, the Burmese squad decided to acquire the services of former MPL tactician, Steven "Dale" Vitug. The announcements were made on the team's official Facebook page.

In their post, the team said, "Coach Dale Vitug from Philippines will be in charge. All Falcons please continue to support them so they can achieve success with Coach Dale.

"With an International Coach let’s ignite the beautiful Sparklight in our Myanmar MLBB Esports Scene. We believe he will be the one who will raise our MLBB Esports scene."

With his arrival, Falcon could be setting their sights for the M4 World Championship, where Myanmar will officially make their return after a hiatus.

About the career of Coach Dale

Dale once brought Omega Esports to a runner up finish in Season 6, landing the team a ticket to the M2 World Championships. Omega ended the world series with a 5th-6th place finish.

Eventually, he parted ways with the team and decided to take his talents to Aura PH in Season 7, where the team finished 3rd. The following season, the team rebranded as ECHO PH and secured 5th-6th place.

Afterwards, he announced his retirement from the scene.

