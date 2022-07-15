MPL legend Jaypee returns as ECHO PH goes Kpop in S10 roster reveal

ECHO PH didn't hesitate to once again display their signature theatrics with their latest roster reveal video.

If Season 9 turned players into action stars, the Season 10 introductions made them into Kpop-esque hearththrobs, with "Dark Cloud" by Taeyong used as the background music.

In their music video, the members of the team were slowly revealed. The main five players remained: Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico, Jankurt Russel "KurtTzy" Matira, Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales, and Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera.

While ECHO stuffed their reserves with star-studded players like Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura, Jaymark "Hadess" Lazaro, Rion "Rk3" Kudo, and Ashley Marco "Killuash" Cruz, the Season 10 roster opts to focus on up-and-coming prospects.

ECHO PH acquires Outplayed, SanFord

Two MPL youngsters in Jhonville "Outplayed" Villar and Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya were revealed. The former once played for Omega Esports last season as a substitute gold laner, while the latter played for Nexplay EVOS in Season 8 as a backup EXP laner.

Then they introduced two new rookies in Zaida and Sanji. The former played for AP Esports in the amateur scene while the latter once played for Power Pack Gaming and Work Aerial PH.

But the biggest surprise came from the return of MPL legend and long time veteran, Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz, who last played in Season 7 when ECHO was still under the Aura PH banner.

All of the players in the video saw action during the Sibol IESF qualifiers.

Coaching this team is none other than Archue "TicTac" Reyes. He'll be assisted by former Onic PH assistant, Robert "Trebor" Alexis Sanchez. For Coach TicTac, this will be his first time head coaching in the professional scene.

