Why Kairi, Coach Yeb joined as imports for Onic Indonesia

AFTER WEEKS of speculations and rumors, Onic Indonesia officially unveiled their latest additions.

In a press conference hosted by Onic Indonesia, the Jakarta-based organization introduced both Coach Paul Denver “Yeb” Miranda and jungler Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol, formerly of Onic PH.

They made a good impression as they spoke using the Indonesian and English language when making their introductions.

“Hi, I’m Coach Yeb from the Philippines and I’m here to help Onic Indonesia for this coming Season 10, and also my boy Kairi. And I’m hoping for a warm welcome from the Indonesians,” said the former Onic PH head coach.

After the introductions, Yeb immediately explained his role in his new organization.

“Currently Onic Indonesia has three coaches, we have different tasks and contribute in different kinds of ways. As a coach from the Philippines, I share my culture, like discipline, etcetera,” said Yeb.

Kairi shares his reasons why he moved to parent org

Meanwhile, Kairi expressed his excitement in his new venture abroad.

“I actually got in Indonesia because my parents are okay to let me go due to Coach Yeb. And also, it’s a good opportunity for me to grow and I’m actually very excited for MPL S10 because the meta has changed and I get the chance to face the other junglers in the scene," said Rayosdelsol.

He added, “I’m actually interested to play in Indonesia because ML is bigger here than the Philippines and I think I can grow and learn a lot. It’s a good opportunity for me because I haven’t won a championship yet and I want to face the Philippines in M4."

Then, when asked on who he'd also like to see in Indonesia, Kairi mentioned Blacklist’s Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap and his former teammates from Onic PH.

“I think Edward, but I don’t think he is going to Indonesia, but I want to invite him here. Then, my friends from Onic PH so we can hangout well and I can fight them in the MPL."

