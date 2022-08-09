Coach Arc worried Indonesian fans would bash him. But their support is ‘overwhelming’

WHENEVER a Pinoy team goes up against RRQ Hoshi in an international MLBB matchup, social media sparks are almost certain to follow, as two diehard fanbases collide in the comments sections and beyond.

Chalk it up to the passion of esports.

So it’s understandable that Coach Michael Angelo "Arcadia" Bocado was filled with some trepidation as he made the big leap from ECHO PH to the Indonesian team. But it turns out his worries were unfounded.

“At first I thought di masyadong magiging maganda ng pagtanggap ng some of the Indonesian fans,” he said in an interview with Esquire Philippines’ Mario Alvaro Limos. “But I was actually surprised when RRQ announced me. I got a lot of support not from just Indonesian fans but also Filipino fans. Pareho silang sumusuporta.”

Coach Arc found support ‘overwhelming’

RRQ made the big announcement on July 27, with MPL-ID talent Rachael "Aeterna" Melati putting the coach on the hot seat.

After the video was aired, Arc couldn’t help himself, and scrolled through the comment section.

“Nakakaintindi rin naman ako ng kaunting Bahasa, so yung iba, nababasa ko,” he said. “‘Welcome coach.’ ‘Welcome, welcome.’”

Mixed in with the words of encouragement were not-so-pleasant remarks.

“Of course meron ring mga hate messages,” he admitted. “Pero for me, it’s part of esports. Sanay naman ako dun.

“I think the support that I got was overwhelming for me.”

Like the MPL-PH, MPL-Indonesia kicks off this Friday, August 12. RRQ will face off against Geek Fam (who also signed up a Pinoy import of their own, former Onic PH captain Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy) in the opening match.

