Nathzz, EMANN unload heated words against RRQ Hoshi

BACK IN MPL-PH Season 9, Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo admitted that there were two EXP laners he dreamt of facing.

He didn’t hesitate to mention two of the most renowned EXP laners in Indonesia: RRQ’s Rivaldi “R7” Fatah and Onic Esports’ Muhammad “Butss” Satrya Sanubari.

Unfortunately, the latter’s team got ousted in the group stages, but nevertheless, Nathzz’s dream has finally happened as RSG PH will face RRQ Hoshi in the upper bracket finals.

It will be a dream matchup as both Nathzz and R7 are considered to be the best EXP laners in their region. Nathzz specifically called out his Indonesian counterpart in yesterday's post-match press interview after their sweep of Orange Esports.

“I feel excited. I want to crush R7 in this match,” he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

EMANN challenges Skylar

While the Nathzz vs. R7 matchup will be a star-studded clash, the gold lane battle between Eman “EMANN” Sangco and Schevenko "Skylar" David Tendean will also be under the spotlight.

Continue reading below ↓

In one interview, Omega’s Duane “Kelra” Pillas has said that Skylar is one of the best Beatrix users in the scene.

In response, EMANN bluntly said, “Sige! Sila na malakas, papakitaan ko na lang bukas."

While there have been many notable Beatrix users in the scene such as Falcon Esports’ Silent and Omega’s Kelra, RSG PH’s jungler Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto would argue that EMANN deserves to be included in the discussions as well.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I’m confident to say that my teammate EMANN will be the best Beatrix player,” he said.

Given their mastery with Beatrix, both teams will definitely contest the said hero. Based on the current statistical data, Beatrix is currently the most contested hero, boasting the most number of picks at 32.

Going back to the matchup between the two MPL champions, their battle might be one for the ages and Nathzz wished their foes the best of luck.

Continue reading below ↓

“Good luck to RRQ and let’s do our best!” said RSG’s EXP laner.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.