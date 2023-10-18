UE rookie Gjerard Wilson out for the season with dislocated shoulder

GJERARD Wilson's rookie year with the UE Warriors in UAAP Season 86 unfortunately came to an abrupt end after just five games.

The 6-foot-1 playmaker suffered a dislocated shoulder in the Warriors' third loss of the season to Adamson on Sunday.

In an Instagram post just two days later, Wilson thanked the UE community upon confirming that his first UAAP season 'got cut short.'

"It hurts that my season got cut short, but it was fun while it lasted. Thank you, UE community. You guys have shown me a lot of love. I’ll be back. Always, glory to God. TMC (the marathon continues)," said Wilson.

In his five outings for the Warriors, the Fil-American ace got 15:44 minutes of play per game with averages of six points, two assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 board and a net efficiency rate of +11 per game.

His breakout game against FEU saw him score 12 points in UE's fiery 22-0 run to outlast the Tamaraws, in which he had a 15-point output on top of three boards, two dimes, and a steal.

