Resilient UE climbs out of 14-point hole to add to FEU frustrations

UNIVERSITY of the East willed its way back to the win column with a mighty rally against FEU, 65-58, in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

The Red Warriors recovered from their first loss of the season at the expense of UP, improving to 2-1 (win-loss).

Meanwhile, a first win remains elusive for the Tamaraws after three games as they dropped to 0-3.

As FEU held firm to a 14-point lead in the first half, UE erupted with a stunning 22-0 run late in the final frame en route to an impressive come-from-behind win.

Senegalese ace Precious Momowei and Gjerard Wilson, who came up clutch for the Warriors in the endgame, had 15 points apiece.

Moreover, Momowei completed a stellar double-double with 17 rebounds.

“The team followed the instructions (today). Last game, we came out flat in the first quarter and now we were just down by four points. Then, we held down FEU when we scored 25 points to their eight (points in the fourth quarter),” UE coach Jack Santiago said.

“I’ll give this game to our second group because I think they did their job well when they scored 30 (bench) points (against FEU’s nine). I think ‘yun ang story of the game,” he added.

From Rey Remogat’s game-tying shot at 50-all late in the fourth, the Recto side took over and held FEU at bay even amid their mini-runs.

UE and FEU will each face Season 85 finalists Ateneo and UP respectively on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The scores:

UE (65) - Wilson 15, Momowei 15, Remogat 8, Tulabut 7, Sawat 6, Cruz-Dumont 6, Lingolingo 5, Galang 3, Fikes 0, Alcantara 0, Langit 0.

FEU (58) - Gonzales 16, Faty 12, Bautista 11, Añonuevo 6, Torres 5, Tempra 4, Alforque 2, Sleat 2, Bagunu 0, Ona 0, Competente 0, Montemayor 0, Felipe 0.

Quarterscores: 16-20, 29-39, 40-50, 65-58.

