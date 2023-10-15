Adamson turns to balanced attack to trump Remogat show, hold off UE

ADAMSON University overcame a Rey Remogat show, escaping the University of the East, 72-65, to grab its third win in the UAAP season 86 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

A collective effort from Joem Sabandal, Matt Erolon, and Didap Hanapi lifted the Soaring Falcons’ run escaping the long see-saw ride with the Red Warriors mid in the fourth frame.

Sabandal shot a crucial three, 66-63, to set the momentum for AdU with just five minutes left. He finished with eight points and five assists, contributing fairly to Ced Manzano’s 13 markers, five rebounds, and two dimes, and Matt Montebon’s 13 points.

Erolon and Hanapi added 10 and nine more to even out Remogat’s scrary double-double 27 points, 11 rebounds, three assists for UE.

"It was a hard win against UE. Going to the game, I consider ourselves minus-five against UE kasi when you look at the numbers... Itong mga players namin they still lack experience, it develops grit, kaya we welcome mga games na ganito," head coach Nash Racela said during the post-game conference.

The win put AdU's record to 3-2, tying De La Salle University, while UE dropped to 2-3 joining Ateneo.

