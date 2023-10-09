Gjerard Wilson finally proving worth after jumping ship from UST to UE

BY the one-minute, 39-second mark of the third quarter between UE and FEU, the Tamaraws were already cruising to their game-high 14-point advantage at 50-36.

But in the game's final three minutes, the match score read 50-54 — this time, in favor of the Red Warriors.

An unrivalled 22-point eruption willed UE back into contention en route to an eventual come-from-behind victory, leaving FEU winless in its first three games.

And stepping up at the forefront of a resilient fightback was Fil-American ace playmaker Gjerard Wilson.

Wilson, who previously committed to UST before jumping ship to the Recto side, had a rough two-game stretch to begin his first season with UE.

The 6-foot-1 guard dropped six points in the Warriors' opening win versus UST and was held scoreless as a starter in the loss to UP.

But when his lethal scoring exploits were needed the most, he took charge off the bench with a team-high 15-point output — 12 of which came in the midst of UE's 22-0 surge.

“The first two games, personally, they were not my best and everyone knows that. It’s hard to adjust from America to here, having been here for just four months but I felt good today. Big credit too to the coaches for the play-calling knowing that I had a hot hand," Wilson said.

Wilson also took pride in the Warriors' strong start to the season, with one more win setting UE's best four-game start since sweeping the elimination round of Season 70 in 2007.

"We showed a lot of people who we really are. We’re a very tight unit. When we work, at some point it’s gonna show. Big up to the team and every one in the locker room. I’m proud of us and pretty much, we showed a lot of character," Wilson bared.

"But it wasn’t just me, it was the whole team. We didn’t give up. Coach Jack (Santiago) and the whole staff, we work hard every day at practice so we’re built for times like this. We stayed as a unit and we stuck to the system that worked," he added.

UE head coach Jack Santiago bared the tough love that he showed towards his prized recruit, but is glad to see the fruits of his labor slowly paying off.

“To be honest, I’m pushing Gjerard (Wilson) every practice, especially for the last two games that I’m quite disappointed with his performance. I kept on talking to him, telling him that he should be more aggressive. But at the end of the day, I personally recruited him and I have full belief in him," said Santiago.

Furthermore, the Warriors mentor also honored Wilson and the rest of UE's second stringers who drilled 30 of the squad's 65 markers against nine bench points for FEU.

“I’ll give this game to our second group because I think they did their job well when they scored 30 (bench) points (against FEU’s nine). That’s it, I think ‘yun ang story of the game,” the UE mentor explained.

A tall order awaits UE for a potential third win when it takes on defending champion Ateneo, 1 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

