Tab on why it took late in Round 1 to finally field touted rookies Gamber, Celis

CRUISING to a 20-point winning margin over UST gave Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin the chance to field coveted rookies Kyle Gamber and Raffy Celis in the dying minutes.

Brief as it was, Gamber had his first taste of UAAP action in the final 01:21 minutes of the fourth quarter while Celis topped up the same amount of time to his 35-second cameo in Ateneo's opening day loss to NU.

On whether the two young aces will play more minutes in Round 2, Baldwin pointed out how it will all boil down to two key factors — in-game scenarios and the players themselves.

Work ethic aside, which Baldwin particularly lauded on both Gamber and Celis, their late inclusion to the squad compared to everyone else is the primary reason why the rookie duo hasn't played significant minutes thus far this season.

"I think players create opportunities for themselves, and also scenarios create opportunities. Both Kyle (Gamber) and Raffy Celis have done a great job in practice. They’ve been stellar in their work ethic, but both also joined us late so they missed half the year in terms of preparations," said Baldwin.

Celis, hailing from Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, committed to the Blue Eagles last April.

Meanwhile, Gilas Youth ace Gamber sealed his deal with the Katipunan side in August.

"People forget those things. It’s kind of flawed thinking to think that they’re on the exact same page as guys who have been working since January, but they’re spinning their legs as fast as they can to catch up and they’re doing a good job."

Shuffling his deck of young ballers isn't particularly planned on Baldwin's end, but rather a matter of whether "opportunities present themselves" moving forward.

"If opportunities present themselves that we feel we can confidently put them on the floor to get the experience that they need, then we’re gonna do that. We would relish the opportunity to do that but it isn’t a plan, so to speak. It’s reading scenarios and making sure they’re as ready as possible, which they’re doing the job every day I guess," Baldwin reiterated.

"And of course, you’re going to have scenarios like slumps and injuries, and players can fall out of favor with the coaches so you never know when opportunities will arise," he added.

Albeit "not a title rematch" in Baldwin's eyes, the Blue Eagles look to finish off their shaky start on a high against UP in the first "Battle of Katipunan" clash of Season 86, 4 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

