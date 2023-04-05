Sacred Heart's Raffy Celis, Michael Asoro commit to Ateneo Blue Eagles, says source

TWO players from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu are set to join the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

Sources said Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro have committed to play for the Blue Eagles in the UAAP following their solid showing in the NBTC.

The Blue Eagles were able to get blue chip recruits Celis and Asoro after missing out on another Sacred Heart School standout and Gilas Youth cager Jared Bahay.

Celis joined Bahay in the NBTC Mythical Five last March after leading the Magis Eagles to a semifinal finish. Among the players that also earned spots in the Mythical Five were Reinhard Jumamoy and RJ Colonia of National University Nazareth School and Jason Mandaquit of Fil Nation.

Celis averaged 17.3 points and 10 rebounds for Ateneo de Cebu during the NBTC.

Asoro was also a key player for Ateneo de Cebu with his outside shooting as one of his main weapons. He averaged 17.5 points after hitting three threes a game during the NBTC.