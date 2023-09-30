NU Bulldogs give title-holder Ateneo an early reality check

NATIONAL University gave defending champion Ateneo an early reality check in the form of a 77-64 victory at the start of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

With both sides flaunting new faces for the new season, it was the Bulldogs' young guns who rained on the Blue Eagles' parade from the opening tip.

Pat Yu (12 points) and Steve Nash Enriquez (10 points) delivered the knockout blow that sent the two-time champs reeling.

"'Yung panalong 'to, it doesn't mean na guaranteed na mag-Final Four (kami). Still, we will continue pushing ourselves to the limit. We will challenge ourselves para maipakita sa mga bagong 'dabarkads' na we are performing," said NU coach Jeff Napa.

Gab Gomez and Sean Quitevis paced the Blue Eagles with 12 points apiece.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

NU looks to extend its winning ways against FEU as Ateneo enters its rivalry game with La Salle on Wednesday.

The scores:

NU (77) - Yu 12, Enriquez 10, Padrones 9, Manansala 8, Palacielo 8, John 7, Figueroa 7, Malonzo 6, Lim 6, Baclaan 4, Jumamoy 0, Casinillo 0, Delos Reyes 0, Gulapa 0, Parks 0, Galinato 0.

Ateneo (64) - Gomez 12, Quitevis 12, Espinosa 10, Lazaro 6, Bongo 5, Credo 4, Koon 4, Ballungay 4, Brown 3, Amos 0, Obasa 0, Chiu 0, Nieto 0, Celis 0.

Quarterscores: 23-15; 36-32; 55-47; 77-64.

