Ateneo gets back on track, keeps UST winless in UAAP Season 86

ATENEO got back on track with a 97-77 victory over University of Sto. Tomas on Wednesday the in UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Joseph Obasa rose to the occasion for the reigning champion with 17 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

The Blue Eagles, which came off a loss to Far Eastern University, earned a much-needed victory before closing out Round 1 with the ‘Battle of Katipunan’ rematch against University of the Philippines on Sunday.

Coach Tab Baldwin was pleased as Ateneo improved to 3-3 but stressed there is much work to do as they battle UP in four days’ time.

“Both ends of the floor, we gave more or less a good performance in shooting over 50 percent from the field,” said Baldwin.

“Still too many turnovers on our part. I think we need to do a better job on offensive boards but generally speaking, it was a good game. We need that kind of performance especially going into the UP game,” he added.

Chris Koon scored 21, Kai Ballungay had 17 points and Mason Amos added 15.

UST is winless in six games, extending its longest-ever losing streak in school history to 19 straight games.

The scores:

Ateneo (97) – Koon 21, Ballungay 17, Obasa 17, Amos 15, Espinosa 6, Chiu 6, Gomez 5, Brown 3, Celis 3, Lazaro 2, Credo 2, Quitevis 0, Bongo 0, Tuano 0, Nieto 0, Gamber 0.

UST (77) – Cabañero 21, Manaytay 17, Pangilinan 11, Crisostomo 8, Duremdes 7, Laure 5, Manalang 5, Calum 3, Moore 0, Lazarte 0, Llemit 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarterscores: 17-10; 40-33; 72-61; 97-77.

