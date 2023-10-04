Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Malick Diouf monster double-double powers UP past UE

    Maroons take early lead in UAAP Season 86
    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    UNIVERSITY of the Philippines dispatched season host University of the East, 84-69, on Wednesday for win No. 2 in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Reigning MVP Malick Diouf had 19 points, 16 boards, and three blocks as UP took the early lead with a 2-0 record.

    The Red Warriors slip to 1-1 after an opening win over University of Sto. Tomas.

    UP next takes on National University, while battles Far Eastern University on Saturday.

    Malick Diouf, Goldwyn Monteverde

    “We really emphasized coming into this game ‘yung pace nu’ng laro and we like how the players responded from the get-go. That 32-9 first quarter really helped us dictate the outcome of this game,” UP deputy coach Christian Luanzon said.

    “One thing that Coach Gold (Monteverde) would emphasize is the consistency of four quarters. This league is always a marathon not a sprint, as Coach Gold would say. This is just one of those short sprints in preparation for that long marathon with 12 games remaining sa eliminations,” he added.

      The Warriors showed late signs of life as it cut UP's 26-point lead to nine early in the fourth, 53-62.

      But UP quickly recovered and remained unbeaten in its first two games.

      Precious Momowei led UE with 12 points and a game-high 22 rebounds.

      The scores:

      UP (84) - Diouf 19, Cansino 17, Lopez 9, Torculas 8, Alarcon 8, Abadiano 6, Cagulangan 5, Torres 5, Briones 3, Belmonte 2, Alter 2, Felicilda 0, Pablo 0, Gonzales 0, Gagate 0.

      UE (69) - Momowei 12, Remogat 11, Sawat 10, Gilbuena 9, Fikes 8, Galang 6, Cruz-Dumont 5, Lingolingo 3, Tulabut 2, Spandonis 2, Langit 1, Manalang 0, Maglupay 0, Wilson 0.

      Quarterscores: 32-9; 49-28; 62-49; 84-69.

