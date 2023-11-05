UE hero Rey Remogat glad to atone for bad game vs former team FEU

IN a game to remember for Rey Remogat, it was the thought of facing his former team FEU that fueled a performance like no other.

Remogat's 34 points became the highest single-game scoring output by a Red Warrior since UE great Alvin Pasaol dropped 43 and 49 back in UAAP Season 81.

Despite completing their first season sweep of the Morayta side since 2007, the former Baby Tamaraw hasn't forgotten how FEU held him to one of his worst games of the season back in Round 1.

"‘Yung mindset ko kasi against them (FEU), makabawi. Last game, na-stop nila ko. Parang eight points, four rebounds, four assists lang ako. ‘Yung game na ‘yun ‘yung nag-motivate sa’kin na hindi pwedeng mangyari ‘yung mga ganung bagay kasi ‘pag nangyari ‘yun, wala na kong natutulong sa team," said Remogat.

"After nu’ng (game versus FEU), nag-extra ako sa weights and sa skills ko. Kung ano ‘yung mga ginawa nila sa’kin in-game, ‘yan ‘yung mga ginagawa kong extra (sa training). Na-motivate din ako kasi FEU, du’n din ako nanggaling," he added.

Fighting for survival

Remogat, the fourth-ranked player in the MVP race after Round 1, took it upon himself to step up in a game with significant Final Four implications as UE drew level with Ateneo in the standings at 4-6 (win-loss).

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Sobrang natutuwa lang kami na buhay pa kami at pwede pang makapasok sa Final Four. Siguro ‘yung panalo namin last game (versus UST) and then this game (versus FEU), makakatulong sa’min para ipanalo pa ‘yung susunod na mga games," Remogat said.

Entering the home stretch of the elimination round, the Warriors also have their injured wards Gjerard Wilson and Devin Fikes in the back of their minds.

"‘Yung mindset para sa’kin is lalong mag-step-up. Kung ano ‘yung role na nawala, pupunan ko rin — lalong-lalo na si (Gjerard) Wilson na point guard din," said Remogat. "Inisip ko lang na para sa kanya din ‘yung laro ko and ‘yung laro na ginagawa ng team, at kay (Devin) Fikes din, ganun din’ yung nagiging mindset ng bawat isa sa’min."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

And ahead of a potentially pivotal game versus UP in three days' time, UE will be motivated to exact revenge on their first round tormentor when it matters the most.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

"Mas lalo kaming maghahanda sa game na ‘yun and sa team and individually, kailangan talaga naming paghandaan ‘yun. Kailangan din namin mas palakasin ‘yung mindset ng bawat isa and ng team na kahit ganung top one na team ay kaya naming lumaban at manalo laban sa kanila," Remogat said.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph