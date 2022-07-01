News you need to know: Gilas teams blow hot and cold, PBA results

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news June 30

Gilas suffers 46-point loss to New Zealand

Gilas Pilipinas sustained a reality check in a 106-60 defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the 2022 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers in Auckland.

With Nenad Vucinic calling the shots, the Filipino dribblers misfired all-game long as they ran into a superior foe in the Tall Blacks, who ended their first-round campaign undefeated in four games.

Carl Tamayo, Rhenz Abando, and Francis Lopez were among the bright spots for Gilas, which dropped to 1-2, but has a chance to recover back home against India on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

PBA results June 30

Blackwater and NLEX posted hard-earned victories to sustain their respective streaks.

Baser Amer haunted his former as the Bossing pulled off a 90-89 squeaker over Meralco for their third straight win and fourth overall in five games to gain a share of second spot with Barangay Ginebra.

The Road Warriors, on the other hand, leaned on Calvin Oftana, who buried a catch-and-shoot three-pointer to force overtime where they survived Phoenix, 114-108, to salvage the game after wasting an early 19-point lead.

Gilas Pilipinas Women bag bronze

Gilas Pilipinas Women ended their 2022 Fiba Under-16 Women's Asian Championship Division B on a positive note after a 90-68 victory over Lebanon in Amman.

Falling short in their bid to get promoted to Division A following a loss to Samoa in the semifinals, the Pinay cagers got their acts together in their farewell game as they scored the 22-point victory over the Lebanese.

Gabby Ramos and Kristan Geyl Yumul typified the hot shooting for the Pinays, who bagged the bronze medal in the tournament.

