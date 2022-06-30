Oftana to the rescue as NLEX survives Phoenix comeback

CALVIN Oftana saved NLEX with a late three in regulation before the Road Warriors pulled it together to beat Phoenix Super LPG in overtime, 114-108, on Thursday in the PBA 47th Season Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Oftana drained the three pointer with 2.4 seconds left to tie the game at 103 after the Fuel Masters missed free throws that would have enabled them to complete a comeback from 19 points down.

JR Quiñahan also delivered in overtime, draining a three with 24.8 seconds left for a 112-108 lead to put the game away for NLEX”s second straight win and a 4-2 record.

The Fuel Masters fell to 2-5 for their third straight loss despite coming back from an early 21-2 deficit, and grabbing a 100-92 lead with 1:18 left in the fourth.

Oftana finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks to lift NLEX to victory. He also drained a triple that cut the deficit to 102-100 to keep NLEX in the game.

“Kailagan naming manalo ng mga ganitong klaseng laro. Lalong tumitibay ang team kapag ganitong mga panalo,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

Quinahan fired 21 points, while Kevin Alas and Don Trollano had 18 and 17 points respectively for NLEX.

Matthew Wright had 19 points and eight assists including the pass to Larry Muyang for the lay-up that put Phoenix ahead, 102-97.

But after an Oftana three, Sean Manganti missed two free throws and Muyang only made one for a three-point lead to set up the Oftana heroics.

The scores:

NLEX 114 – Oftana 22, Quinahan 21, Alas 18, Trollano 17, Chua 12, Rosales 9, Miranda 5, Semerad 4, Soyud 2, Paniamogan 2, Ighalo 2, Fonacier 0.

Phoenix Super LPG 108 – Wright 19, Tio 18, Anthony 17, Muyang 17, Jazul 12, Mocon 8, Manganti 4, Garcia 4, Pascual 4, Rios 3, Robles 2, Lalata 0, Porter 0.

Quarters: 23-7; 47-43; 72-70; 103-103; 114-108.

