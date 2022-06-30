Gilas Women dominate Lebanon to salvage bronze in U16 Asian champs

GILAS Pilipinas Women salvaged a bronze-medal finish in the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Women's Asian Championship Division B with a 90-68 domination of Lebanon Thursday at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

Gilas Pilipinas Women vs Lebanon recap

Gabby Ramos capped her exceptional play in the tourney with 20 points, five rebounds, and three steals, while Kristan Geyl Yumul shot 6-of-8 for her 20 points, six assists, three steals, and two boards.

Naomi Panganiban also went 10-of-13 from the charity stripe for her 16 points, nine rebounds, and three assists as she gave the Philippines its biggest lead at 32, 81-49, with 6:25 remaining in the game.

It's still an admirable consolation for the Filipinos who last competed in the national women's youth tournament in 2011.

Ramos ignited Gilas Women's 22-point third quarter explosion as she scored eight in the period to break away and take the 66-48 lead.

The Philippines also got back its shooting touch as it shot 11-of-24 from deep in the win.

Angelina Maria Bado fired 19 points and five rebounds, as Nour Labban had 12 in the losing effort.

The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 90 -- Ramos 20, Yumul 20, Panganiban 16, Medina 8, Patricio 6, Fajardo 5, Nair 5, Elson 4, Nolasco 4, Lopez 2, Villarin 0, Oani 0.

LEBANON 68 -- Bado 19, Labban 12, Khoury 11, Geara 7, Naassan 7, Mosleh 4, Rteil 4, Annan 2, Rizk 2, Agha 0, Hoteit 0.

Quarters: 20-22, 44-37, 66-48, 90-68.

